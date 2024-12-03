“Our team are continuing to work on new projects with Iron Maiden that we are excited to share with you somewhere down the line”: Iron Maiden mobile game Legacy Of The Beast is shutting down after eight years

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast is shutting down after eight years.

The role-playing mobile game, which lets players control multiple incarnations of the metal legends’ mascot Eddie The Head, will no longer be playable or downloadable after December 31, 2024.

Developer Neverender Games says the title is being pulled from app stores so that it can focus on future Iron Maiden-related projects.

The company offers a lengthy statement on the deactivation, thanking players for their ongoing interest since Legacy Of The Beast launched in 2016. It also reflects on the intensive promotion that surrounded the game, especially Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast world tour. The band played a career-spanning setlist on the trek, which ran across the globe from 2018 to 2022.

“As far as the future goes, our team is continuing to work on new projects with Iron Maiden that we are excited to share with you somewhere down the line,” Neverender continues (via Blabbermouth).

“We must, however, bid farewell to this chapter first and to do that we want to celebrate the incredible legacy that we've all built together with you. So now it’s time to dust off those flight cases one last time and end with a bang and a momentous end of tour party!”

Legacy Of The Beast will give you Ed till it’s dead. Neverender says the title, during its last four weeks of activity, will host a number of in-game giveaways, rewarding players for their “loyalty, passion and dedication”.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shortly after their Legacy Of The Beast tour wrapped up in 2022, Iron Maiden announced their next global jaunt The Future Past. That stretch of shows, currently in the middle of its final leg in South America, sees the band celebrate material from 2021 album Senjutsu and 1986’s Somewhere In Time.

The metal veterans will return to the road for yet another tour next year. The European leg of the Run For Your Lives run starts in June, and the band will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a setlist exclusively containing songs from their first nine albums. The tour is set to continue into 2026, so dates on other continents are expected to be announced soon. See all announced shows below.

May 27: Budapest Aréna, Hungary *

May 31: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic *

Jun 01: Bratislava TIPOS Arena, Slovakia *

Jun 05: Trondheim Rocks, Norway ≠

Jun 07: Stavanger SR-Bank Arena, Norway *

Jun 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark *

Jun 12: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 13: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 16: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland *

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium ≠

Jun 21: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK ^

Jun 22: Manchester Co-op Live, UK ^

Jun 25: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland *^

Jun 28: London Stadium, UK *^

Jun 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK ^

Jul 03: Belfort Eurockéennes, France ≠

Jul 05: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain **

Jul 06: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal **

Jul 09: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland **

Jul 11: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany **

Jul 13: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy **

Jul 15: Bremen Bürgerweide, Germany **

Jul 17: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria **

Jul 19: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **

Jul 23: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands **

Jul 25: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany **

Jul 26: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany **

Jul 29: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **

Aug 02: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland **

* = Halestorm support

^ = The Raven Age support

** = Avatar support

≠ = Festival date