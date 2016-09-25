Stone Cold Steve Austin: The 10 albums that changed my life

He’s a six-time WWE champion, a WWE Hall Of Famer, a multi-time Wrestlemania headliner and the man responsible for kickstarting the Attitude Era. In short, Stone Cold Steve Austin is a legend of wrestling. But when he’s not drinking Steveweisers, doling out stone cold stunners and throwing his fingers in the air, he’s listening to some good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll. Here are the albums that changed the life of the Bionic Redneck.

The first album I ever bought was…

Earth, Wind & Fire – The Best Of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol.1 (1978)

“This might disappoint you, but I think the first album I ever bought was Earth, Wind & Fire! After that it would have been a multitude of Kiss ones. I got into Earth, Wind & Fire because of one song I loved, [Beatles cover] Got To Get You Into My Life. It’s just a groovy, hooky-type song. I mean, we’re talking metal, and they’re not metal, but they’re about as good as it gets!”

The album I wish I made is…

Judas Priest – Screaming For Vengeance (1982)

“Any time You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ comes on, I mean, how often can that apply to any time you’re feeling a bit down or need some motivation? That comes on, and Halford sings like only he can sing? That’s good shit.”

The album I break the speed limit to is…

Guns N’ Roses – Appetite For Destruction (1987)

“That’s a good one. I wouldn’t call them metal, but Nightrain by Guns N’ Roses came on when I was driving my RV the other day.”

No One Will Believe I Own A Copy Of…

KC And The Sunshine Band – Part 3 (1976)

“I was gassing up my RV the other day, and in the US, sometimes they have a television on the gas pump, playing commercials or music. They were playing I’m Your Boogie Man, and I was groovin’! I had a couple of those records back in the day.”

The album I want played at my funeral is…

AC/DC – Highway To Hell (1979)

“Ah man, I tell you what: AC/DC, Highway To Hell. I’ve never seen AC/DC live. Of course I would love to, though.”

The best album artwork is…

Kiss – Dressed To Kill (1975)

“I liked all the Kiss album artworks back in the day, whether it was Alive! or Love Gun, all their stuff. Dressed To Kill, with those cats in the suits, but you’re going back there. But I was talking to Kerry King, and that Slayer album, Christ Illusion? Jesus Christ – no pun intended – did you see that cover?! That stuff is pretty vivid. Also, if you wanna talk about album cover artwork – all of the Iron Maiden covers.”

The album that should not bed is…

Kiss – Dynasty (1979)

“Kiss’s [disco] record back in the day, was it Dynasty? I mean, even though I Was Made For Loving You was a little bit catchy, a lot of people said, ‘Hey, what the fuck is this?!’ I Was Made For Loving You was the one song that got away with it.”

The best work-out album is…

Scorpions – Blackout (1982)

“Ah, man, almost anything from AC/DC, Iron Maiden, a lot of Judas Priest. And Scorpions, too – Blackout!”

A kid comes up to me and asks me what metal is. I hand them a copy of…

Saxon – Wheels Of Steel (1980)

“Man, you hand them something from Saxon! They never got enough credit, man! They’re badass! Biff always had the pipes, he could sing his ass off, and they have a badass guitarist, I loved his tone. I always wondered why they weren’t bigger than they were, because if you look at all the bands we’ve been talking about, they all love Saxon!”

The album that reminds me of school is…

Mötley Crüe – Shout At The Devil (1983)

“I remember the first Mötley Crüe album I bought, which was Shout At The Devil – the best one – and I remember when I got a scholarship at junior college, I was the guy who got the whole athletic dorm on to Ratt! They remind me of my school days.”

