This Black Friday deal on a premium turntable just made my head spin - save $300 on the super-slick Victrola Stream Onyx
The two-speed record player has been heavily discounted for Black Friday in two colour schemes - get in quick!
Myself and the Louder team have been keeping tabs on piles of Black Friday record player deals and I had to double-take when I saw that Amazon had lopped an astonishing $300 off the price of the Victrola Stream Onyx. It’s down from a hefty $899.99 to $599.99 - a Black Friday-busting 33% discount.
Amazon has slashed a whopping $300 off one of the most stylish record players I've seen in recent years, reducing it by 33%. Seeing as this fully manual, belt-driven, two-speed turntable offers great sound, a premium build, plus the ability to connect wirelessly to any Sonos speaker, I'd say that’s an excellent discount.
The two-speed, belt-driven Victrola Stream Onyx is available in both matte blue and matte green and is designed to pair seamlessly with a Sonos set-up, but it’ll also connect to other Bluetooth speakers.
It has a light, aluminium-cast tonearm, a built-in phono pre-amp, a removable head shell, adjustable counterweight and Audio-technica At-VM95E or Ortofon OM5E cartridge.
It’s easy to set up and using the dedicated Victrola Stream app lets you adjust the settings to help you get a brilliant audio performance.
Victrola say: "Whether streaming wirelessly in up to 24-bit/48-kHz lossless FLAC or using the RCA output for a traditional setup, the Stream Onyx offers a seamless blend of modern technology and classic vinyl performance."
For more discounts, don't forget to check out our favourite Black Friday music deals page, which we're updating regularly.
Scott has spent 36 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 11 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
