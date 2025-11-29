This Black Friday deal on a premium turntable just made my head spin - save $300 on the super-slick Victrola Stream Onyx

Myself and the Louder team have been keeping tabs on piles of Black Friday record player deals and I had to double-take when I saw that Amazon had lopped an astonishing $300 off the price of the Victrola Stream Onyx. It’s down from a hefty $899.99 to $599.99 - a Black Friday-busting 33% discount.

Save 33% ($300) Victrola Stream Onyx: was $899.99 now $599.99 at Amazon Amazon has slashed a whopping $300 off one of the most stylish record players I've seen in recent years, reducing it by 33%. Seeing as this fully manual, belt-driven, two-speed turntable offers great sound, a premium build, plus the ability to connect wirelessly to any Sonos speaker, I'd say that’s an excellent discount.

The two-speed, belt-driven Victrola Stream Onyx is available in both matte blue and matte green and is designed to pair seamlessly with a Sonos set-up, but it’ll also connect to other Bluetooth speakers.

It has a light, aluminium-cast tonearm, a built-in phono pre-amp, a removable head shell, adjustable counterweight and Audio-technica At-VM95E or Ortofon OM5E cartridge.

It’s easy to set up and using the dedicated Victrola Stream app lets you adjust the settings to help you get a brilliant audio performance.

Victrola say: "Whether streaming wirelessly in up to 24-bit/48-kHz lossless FLAC or using the RCA output for a traditional setup, the Stream Onyx offers a seamless blend of modern technology and classic vinyl performance."

