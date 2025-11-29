Former Cradle of Filth members file lawsuit against Dani Filth after period or turmoil

Legal papers filed in Arizona, USA, reveal that a group of former members of Cradle of Filth are suing mainman Dani Filth and a string of companies linked to the band.

It follows a period of turmoil which saw keyboardist Zoe Marie Federof leave the band in August, days before her husband – guitarist Marek 'Ashok' Šmerda – was fired for strongly criticising the band’s business practices. Ashok's comments were described by Dani Filth as defamatory.

The detailed lawsuit names six plaintiffs – Federoff and Smerda as well as Paul Allender, who played guitar with the band in two spells from 1992 to 1995 and 1999 to 2014, Richard Shaw, who was on guitar between 2014 and 2022, Lindsay Matheson, who played keyboard in the band from 2013 to 2020, and Sasha Baxter (aka Sasha Massacre), who appeared in music videos for the songs To Live Deliciously and Malignant Perfection.

Collectively, they are suing Dani Filth (aka Daniel Lloyd Davey), Cradle Of Filth Touring Limited, Cradle Of Filth LLP, and The Oracle Management.

The complaints include alleged copyright infringement, misappropriation of the plaintiffs' likenesses in merchandise, defamation, unpaid royalties for live shows and recordings, unauthorised use of copyright and more.

Matheson claims sigils she created have been used by the band without her being compensated and without her approval.

Matheson, Federoff, Smerda, Allender and Shaw claim that they never signed an agreement allowing the band or the associated businesses to use their names or likenesses on any merchandise and that they were not adequately compensated.

There has been no comment as yet from Dani Filth or the named companies.

Cradle of Filth are currently on tour in Europe.