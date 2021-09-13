Watch Steve Hackett’s harrowing video for Scorched Earth, documenting our destruction of the planet

Steve Hackett has shared the video for Scorched Earth from his newly released Surrender Of Silence album, and it offers a harrowing and horrifying depiction of our planet literally going up in flames.

Scorched Earth is the fourth video to be released from the former Genesis guitarist’s second album of 2021, following on from Wingbeats, Fox’s Tango and Natalia.

Surrender Of Silence was recorded by Hackett’s regular touring band of Roger King (keyboards, programming and orchestral arrangements), Rob Townsend (sax, clarinet), Jonas Reingold (bass), Nad Sylvan (vocals) and Craig Blundell (drums), supplemented by Kansas drummer Phil Ehart and Big Big Train's Nick D’Virgilio (drums), with vocals from Amanda Lehmann, Durga and Lorelei McBroom, Christine Townsend (violin, viola), Malik Mansurov (tar) and Sodirkhon Ubaidulloev (dutar).

Hackett has described it as “a ‘no holds barred’ album” covering genres from “metal macabre to romance”.

Hackett is currently on the road in the UK with his 31-date Seconds Out +More tour.