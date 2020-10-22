Steve Hackett adds further date to Seconds Out tour

Steve Hackett has added an additional date to his UK Seconds Out +More Tour. The tour begins on 10th September 2021 at the Leicester De Montfort Hall. The new show will be at the newly refurbished Stockton Globe on 15th October 2021.

"I hugely look forward to being back on the road in the UK, bringing the whole of Seconds Out back to life," says Hackett. "The set features some of the most thrilling Genesis material, this time all numbers played in full, plus additional surprises...:

Hackett was forced to postpone the original tour from later this year's to 2021 in July this year due to Covid-19. He will be joined on the tour by regular musicians Roger King (keyboards), Jonas Reingold (bass), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes) with Nad Sylvan on vocals. Craig Blundell (Steven Wilson, Pendragon) will be on drums & percussion.

Hackett's autobiography, A Genesis In My Bed, was published on 24th July, in which he talks candidly about his early life, his time with Genesis, and in particular his personal relationships with the other four band members, with great insight into the daily goings on of this major rock band.

Get tickets.