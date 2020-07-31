Jonas Reingold, Craig Blundell and Rob Townsend announce The Backstage

Jonas Reingold has joined forces with fellow Steve Hackett band members drummer Craig Blundell and multi-instrumentalist Rob Townsend to form a new band, The Backstage. The band will release their debut album, Isolation, through Reingold Records on September 25.

The band have released the first of several video trailers documenting their activities, which you can watch below. The project came together when the Steve Hackett USA tour, like all other live ventures this year, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On the way back we discussed what to do with the rest of this year and we recalled that we’d been jamming on things in dressing rooms and soundchecks to the “delight” of our fine soundman Ben Fenner," expalins Reingold. "Hey, why don’t we record some of that and make a CD, invite people that we like and call the project The Backstage. The Backstage was born.

"Here we are, five months later with this very CD in our hands. Yes, we all hate COVID-19 and feel sorry for all that have been sick, for all those who lost friends and family members in this tragedy, businesses that have gone bust, families that have been shattered. But this recording proves that you can turn things around in the darkest of times. COVID-19 kicked all our asses but we turned it into something creative and hopefully for you, something pleasant to listen to."

Unsurprisingly guests on Isolation read like a who's who of the modern prog world and include Steve Hackett, Nick Beggs, Marco Minnemann, Pat Mastelotto, Roine Stolt, Luke Machin, Andy Tillison, Tom Brislin, Roger King, Lalle Larson and more.

Isolation has been produced by The Backstage and mixed by Chris Lord Alge.

Pre-order Isolation.

(Image credit: The Backstage)

The Backstage: Isolation

1. Some Skunk Blues

2. Swag

3. Stones And Pebbles

4. Distancing

5. 31 Ways To Lose Your Lover

6. All the Things you Were

7. Can I Have Your Number?

8. Isolation

9. Yuff Market

10. Covid Nights