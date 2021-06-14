Steve Hackett announces new rock album for September

Steve Hackett has revealed the artwork and tracklisting for his brand new rock album Surrender Of Silence, which he will release through InsideOut Music on September 10. You can see the new artwork below.

Surrender Of Silence features 11 new songs as Steve has been working hard through lockdown and, for the first time, has completed two studio albums for release within the same year!

Hackett’s regular touring band of Roger King (keyboards, programming and orchestral arrangements), Rob Townsend (sax, clarinet), Jonas Reingold (bass), Nad Sylvan (vocals) and Craig Blundell (drums) are supplemented by Kansas drummer Phil Ehart and Big Big Train's Nick D’Virgilio (drums), the vocal talents of Amanda Lehmann, Durga and Lorelei McBroom, Christine Townsend (violin, viola), Malik Mansurov (tar) and Sodirkhon Ubaidulloev (dutar).

“Lockdown cobwebs are blown away in one fell-swoop here!” says Hackett. “With the monster rhythm section of Jonas, Craig, Nick and Phil along with Rob’s soaring sax and bass clarinet, Nad, Amanda and myself on vocals, Roger’s darkly powerful organ and my guitar, we plunge full-pelt into that wild release of energy.

“It’s a ‘no holds barred’ album riding that wave, unleashing those demons, dreams and nightmares, all crashing together over the shore. I enjoyed the power of this album allowing my guitar to scream in joy and rage… and once again flying across those oceans to distant lands. It’s terrific to connect creatively with musicians from far flung places, particularly when we’ve all been unable to meet. We all have a voice in our cacophony of sound and we cry out together in the Surrender Of Silence!”

Surrender Of Silence will be available as as a limited edition CD+Blu-ray mediabook in hardcover slipcase, standard CD jewel case, gatefold 2LP+CD & LP-booklet and digital album.

Pre-orders will open on July 2.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Steve Hackett: Surrender Of Silence

1. The Obliterati

2. Natalia

3. Relaxation Music For Sharks (Featuring Feeding Frenzy)

4. Wingbeats

5. The Devil's Cathedral

6. Held In The Shadows

7. Shanghai To Samarkand

8. Fox's Tango

9. Day Of The Dead

10. Scorched Earth

11. Esperanza