Steve Hackett shares new live clip of Fly On A Windshield with Marillion's Steve Rothery
Steve Hackett will release The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall double live album in July
Steve Hackett has shared a brand new live clip of him and his band performing Fly On A Windshield, with a guest appearance from Marillion's Steve Rothery.
The track, originally from the 1974 Genesis album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, is taken from Hackett's upcoming new live double release, The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall, which is released through InsideOut Music on July 11.
“I’m pleased to launch this live clip of Fly On A Windshield, one of my favourite moments on the album," says Hackett. "I very much enjoyed creating my guitar contribution for this track, and on this release is also Steve Rothery’s fabulous contribution, as we exchange licks.”
As well as Rothery, Hackett and his band were also joined by an array of special guests, including former Genesis singer Ray Wilson, Amanda Lehmann and John Hackett.
The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall has been mixed by Grammy-award winning engineer Chris Lord-Alge and mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, while the night was filmed by longtime collaborator Paul M Green.
The new album is available as a special edition 2CD+Blu-ray digipak which includes 5.1 Surround Sound and& bonus interview content. The vinyl arrives as a deluxe 4LP 180g box set, including 12-page LP-size booklet featuring photos from the evening.
Pre-order The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall.
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.