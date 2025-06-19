Steve Hackett shares new live clip of Fly On A Windshield with Marillion's Steve Rothery

Steve Hackett has shared a brand new live clip of him and his band performing Fly On A Windshield, with a guest appearance from Marillion's Steve Rothery.

The track, originally from the 1974 Genesis album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, is taken from Hackett's upcoming new live double release, The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall, which is released through InsideOut Music on July 11.

“I’m pleased to launch this live clip of Fly On A Windshield, one of my favourite moments on the album," says Hackett. "I very much enjoyed creating my guitar contribution for this track, and on this release is also Steve Rothery’s fabulous contribution, as we exchange licks.”

As well as Rothery, Hackett and his band were also joined by an array of special guests, including former Genesis singer Ray Wilson, Amanda Lehmann and John Hackett.

The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall has been mixed by Grammy-award winning engineer Chris Lord-Alge and mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, while the night was filmed by longtime collaborator Paul M Green.

The new album is available as a special edition 2CD+Blu-ray digipak which includes 5.1 Surround Sound and& bonus interview content. The vinyl arrives as a deluxe 4LP 180g box set, including 12-page LP-size booklet featuring photos from the evening.

Pre-order The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors