Steve Hackett releases historically themed video for new single Natalia

Steve Hackett has released a historically themed video for his new single, Natalia, which you can watch below.

It's from Hackett's upcoming album Surrender Of Silence, which he will release through InsideOut Music on September 10.

“The weight of the Russian nation - my music at its most Slavic, inspired by all those stunning Russian classical composers and telling the story of that emergent nation with its struggles for power," Hackett explains. "Natalia is a Russian Everywoman, constantly thwarted by a series of oppressive regimes.”

Hackett has previously released videos for Fox's Tango and Wingbeats.

Surrender Of Silence will be available as as a limited edition CD+Blu-ray mediabook in hardcover slipcase, standard CD jewel case, gatefold 2LP+CD & LP-booklet and digital album.

Pre-order Surrender Of Silence.