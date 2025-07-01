Brann Dailor's synth proggers Arcadea return with zany new video for Fuzzy Planet
Synth prog trio Arcadea, featuring Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor, will release secind album, The Exodus Of Gravity, in August
Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor and his synth-heavy prog rock side project Arcadea return with a mesmerising intergalactic, Bryan Bankovich-directed video for their brand new single, Fuzzy Planet.
It's taken from the band's upcoming second album, The Exodus Of Gravity, described as "a futuristic synth-rock odyssey unfolds in a world where gravity no longer holds us down and emotion rises in its place." The album is released through Relapse Records on August 22.
The new album sees Dailor and guitarist Core Atoms now joined by keyboardist João Nogueira, who replaces Raheem Amlani from 2017's self-titled debut album.
“It’s about that first fuzzy feeling you get when you fall in love,” says Atoms of Fuzzy Planet. “Our lead character is recognising that the spore has gotten in them and they’re starting to change. They’re awakening to all the beauty that’s around.”
“There’s something really hopeful and uplifting about it from a musical aesthetic,” adds Dailor. “The object was to get a little more dancey and a little more fun. As much as we liked how proggy the last Arcadea album was, it reminded me of what I already do in Mastodon. We wanted to explore the idea of doing something different. So, I wanted to really concentrate on groove and dance and embracing the electronic aspect of it.”
The Exodus Of Gravity was recorded at West End Sound, in the basement of Mastodon’s practice facility, Ember City, and self-produced by Arcadea and engineered by Tom Tapley.
Pre-order The Exodus Of Gravity.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Arcadea: The Exodus Of Gravity
1. Dark Star
2. Exodus Of Gravity
3. Fuzzy Planet
4. Lake of Rust
5. Gilded Eye
6. 2 Shells
7. Galactic Lighthouse
8. Starry Messenger
9. Silent Spores
10. The Hand That Holds the Milky Way
11. Sparks
12. Planet Pounder
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.