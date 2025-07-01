Brann Dailor's synth proggers Arcadea return with zany new video for Fuzzy Planet

Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor and his synth-heavy prog rock side project Arcadea return with a mesmerising intergalactic, Bryan Bankovich-directed video for their brand new single, Fuzzy Planet.

It's taken from the band's upcoming second album, The Exodus Of Gravity, described as "a futuristic synth-rock odyssey unfolds in a world where gravity no longer holds us down and emotion rises in its place." The album is released through Relapse Records on August 22.

The new album sees Dailor and guitarist Core Atoms now joined by keyboardist João Nogueira, who replaces Raheem Amlani from 2017's self-titled debut album.

“It’s about that first fuzzy feeling you get when you fall in love,” says Atoms of Fuzzy Planet. “Our lead character is recognising that the spore has gotten in them and they’re starting to change. They’re awakening to all the beauty that’s around.”

“There’s something really hopeful and uplifting about it from a musical aesthetic,” adds Dailor. “The object was to get a little more dancey and a little more fun. As much as we liked how proggy the last Arcadea album was, it reminded me of what I already do in Mastodon. We wanted to explore the idea of doing something different. So, I wanted to really concentrate on groove and dance and embracing the electronic aspect of it.”

The Exodus Of Gravity was recorded at West End Sound, in the basement of Mastodon’s practice facility, Ember City, and self-produced by Arcadea and engineered by Tom Tapley.

Pre-order The Exodus Of Gravity.

ARCADEA - Fuzzy Planet (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Relapse Records)

Arcadea: The Exodus Of Gravity

1. Dark Star

2. Exodus Of Gravity

3. Fuzzy Planet

4. Lake of Rust

5. Gilded Eye

6. 2 Shells

7. Galactic Lighthouse

8. Starry Messenger

9. Silent Spores

10. The Hand That Holds the Milky Way

11. Sparks

12. Planet Pounder