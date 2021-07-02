Steve Hackett releases video for brand new song Wingbeats

Steve Hackett duets with Amanda Lehmann in the brand new video for Wingbeats, which you can watch below.

It's the first new music from Hackett's upcoming album Surrender Of Silence, which he will release through InsideOut Music on September 10.

"I’m excited to release the first single Wingbeats from my upcoming album Surrender Of Silence and with Paul Gosling’s fabulous video," says Hackett. "Wingbeats was originally inspired by a visit my wife Jo and I made to Ethiopia. We were struck by the poverty, but full of admiration for the spirit of the people we met. It was thrilling to watch the eagle fly over that rugged landscape, to face the wild animals, and to share ideas, laughter and dance with tribal people whose customs have barely changed for over a hundred thousand years. Africa itself has an immensely powerful heartbeat and is a life-changing experience, which I’ve now celebrated in song."

Hackett clearly relished the chance to work on a new rock album.

“Lockdown cobwebs are blown away in one fell-swoop here!” he says. “With the monster rhythm section of Jonas, Craig, Nick and Phil along with Rob’s soaring sax and bass clarinet, Nad, Amanda and myself on vocals, Roger’s darkly powerful organ and my guitar, we plunge full-pelt into that wild release of energy.

“It’s a ‘no holds barred’ album riding that wave, unleashing those demons, dreams and nightmares, all crashing together over the shore. I enjoyed the power of this album allowing my guitar to scream in joy and rage… and once again flying across those oceans to distant lands. It’s terrific to connect creatively with musicians from far flung places, particularly when we’ve all been unable to meet. We all have a voice in our cacophony of sound and we cry out together in the Surrender Of Silence!”

Surrender Of Silence will be available as as a limited edition CD+Blu-ray mediabook in hardcover slipcase, standard CD jewel case, gatefold 2LP+CD & LP-booklet and digital album.

Pre-order Surrender Of Silence.