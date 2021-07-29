Steve Hackett lets rip in new video for the fiery Fox's Tango

Steve Hackett has released a brand new video for his new single, the rocking Fox's Tango, which you can watch below.

It's from Hackett's upcoming album Surrender Of Silence, which he will release through InsideOut Music on September 10.

“A protest song at life’s inequalities - in other words, the poor versus the rich," the guitarist explains. "With current conflicts, if we can’t learn to share the land, we’ll find ourselves sharing the graveyards. A song for an unbalanced world. Fox’s Tango has my playing at its angriest. I really let rip here!

“It’s a ‘no holds barred’ album riding that wave, unleashing those demons, dreams and nightmares, all crashing together over the shore," he adds of the upcoming album. "I enjoyed the power of this album allowing my guitar to scream in joy and rage… and once again flying across those oceans to distant lands. It’s terrific to connect creatively with musicians from far flung places, particularly when we’ve all been unable to meet. We all have a voice in our cacophony of sound and we cry out together in the Surrender Of Silence!”

Surrender Of Silence will be available as as a limited edition CD+Blu-ray mediabook in hardcover slipcase, standard CD jewel case, gatefold 2LP+CD & LP-booklet and digital album.

Pre-order Surrender Of Silence.