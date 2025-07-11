"One of my favourite Lamb songs..." Steve Hackett shares dynamic new live clip of Genesis's Lilywhite Lilith
Steve Hackett has just released The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall double live album
Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has shared a new live clip of Lilywhite Lilith, originally from the 1974 Genesis album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, the new version is taken from Hackett's new live double release, The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall, which is out today through InsideOut Music.
The new double album captures Hackett and his live band at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall in October 2024.
“I’m excited for the upcoming release my Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall Blu-ray, CD and LP on Friday," says Hackett. "Enjoy this extract with our dynamic performance of one of my favourite Lamb songs, Lilywhite Lilith..."
The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall has been mixed by Grammy-award winning engineer Chris Lord-Alge and mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, while the night was filmed by longtime collaborator Paul M Green.
The new album is available as a special edition 2CD+Blu-ray digipak which includes 5.1 Surround Sound and bonus interview content. The vinyl arrives as a deluxe 4LP 180g box set, including a 12-page LP-size booklet featuring photos from the evening.
Get The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall.
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
