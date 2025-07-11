"One of my favourite Lamb songs..." Steve Hackett shares dynamic new live clip of Genesis's Lilywhite Lilith

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has shared a new live clip of Lilywhite Lilith, originally from the 1974 Genesis album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, the new version is taken from Hackett's new live double release, The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall, which is out today through InsideOut Music.

The new double album captures Hackett and his live band at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall in October 2024.

“I’m excited for the upcoming release my Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall Blu-ray, CD and LP on Friday," says Hackett. "Enjoy this extract with our dynamic performance of one of my favourite Lamb songs, Lilywhite Lilith..."

The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall has been mixed by Grammy-award winning engineer Chris Lord-Alge and mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, while the night was filmed by longtime collaborator Paul M Green.

The new album is available as a special edition 2CD+Blu-ray digipak which includes 5.1 Surround Sound and bonus interview content. The vinyl arrives as a deluxe 4LP 180g box set, including a 12-page LP-size booklet featuring photos from the evening.

Get The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall.

STEVE HACKETT – Lilywhite Lilith (Live in London 2024) - YouTube Watch On