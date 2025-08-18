"She needs to be a permanent crew member!" No-one was ever going to upstage Liam and Noel Gallagher on Oasis' return to their spiritual homeland, but the Sign Language interpreter at their Dublin shows has gone viral for her fabulous rock 'n' roll swagger

As all five original members of Oasis were born to Irish parents, Ireland has always been the Manchester band's home from home. So the atmosphere in Dublin on August 16 and 17 for the reunited group's first shows in the country since 2008 - two sold-out gigs at the city's 82,300-capacity Croke Park stadium - was utterly electric, as footage posted online testifies.

Rather sweetly, on Saturday night, frontman Liam Gallagher dedicated the band's performance of Stand By Me, the second single taken from their third album, Be Here Now, to his County Mayo-born mother Peggy, who was in attendance to watch her boys.



But while Oasis (or their mum) were never, ever in danger of being upstaged in Dublin, fans around the world have also been singing the praises of an unexpected new star, specifically one of the Irish Sign Language interpreters working at the stadium, a lady who exhibits the kind of rock 'n' roll swagger that Liam Gallagher would undoubtedly respect.

In footage filmed by award-winning radio documentary maker and writer Ken Sweeney, the lady in question is seen signing the lyrics to Morning Glory, from Oasis' 22-million-selling second abum, (What's the Story) Morning Glory?



Songwriter Noel Gallagher freely admits that the song contains references to cocaine - not that there's much ambiguity about opening lyric "All your dreams are made when you’re chained to the mirror and the razor blade" - and the Sign Language Interpreter gamely recreates its hedonistic rush by enthusiastically miming the act of snorting a line of the drug. As entertaining as this is, it's just a warm-up for a glorious, soon-to-be-immortal, piece of theatre, as she goes on to deliver a no-fucks-given, crystal clear interpretation of the two word title of the song.

And Oasis fans have now made the clip go viral.



One commentator on Ken Sweeney's Instagram page writes: "She needs to be a permanent crew member for the world tour!! What a glorious performance!!"



Check out the arrival of a new Irish icon below.

Oasis' two-night stand in Dublin marked the end of the first leg of their hugely successful British and Irish tour. The group will, however, return to the UK for for their sixth and seventh shows at London's Wembley Stadium next month.



Their Live '25 trek now shifts to North America, beginning with two shows at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada on August 24 and 25.



The remaining dates of the world tour are:



Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Oct 21: Goyang Stadium, South Korea

Oct 25: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 26: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 31: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 01: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 04: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 07: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 08: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 15: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 16: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 22: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil

Nov 23: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil