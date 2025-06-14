Arjen Anthony Lucassen shares 15-minute mini-movie as he announces apocalyptic new solo album Songs No One Will Hear
Arjen Anthony Lucassen will release his third solo album, Songs No One Will Hear, in September
Arjen Anthony Lucassen has shared an epic 15-minute 'mini-movie' for brand new work Our Final Song to herald the arrival of his latest solo album, Songs No One Will Hear.
Lucassen will release his third solo album through InsideOut Music on September 12, a mere thirteen years after his last one, Lost In The New Real. The new album revolves around a core concept of what people would do if they only had five months left to live because of an asteroid impact?
“Our Final Song is the 15-minute epic finale of the album, blending an eclectic mix of musical styles and shifting seamlessly between powerful, dramatic sections and lighter, more introspective moments," Lucassen explains. "As the end draws near, people facing their final hours experience a wide range of emotions like anger, regret, and peace. Many gather on Sanctuary Island to sing one last song together. And in true Ayreon fashion… there's a sneaky little epilogue. You'll have to figure that part out yourself!”
Songs No One Will Hear features narration from Toehider's Mike Mills along with sisters Irene and Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Robert Soeterboek, Marcela Bovio (Stream Of Passion, MaYan), and Patty Gurdy.
The new album will be available as a deluxe 36-page Artbook (incl. 3 CDs and Blu-ray 5.1 surround mix), CD digipak, 2 LP gatefold vinyl (incl. bonus tracks and cover track), offering fans the ultimate immersive experience and as a digital album.
Arjen Anthony Lucassen: Songs No One Will Hear
1. End Of The World Show
2. The Clock Ticks Down
3. Goddamn Conspiracy
4. The Universe Has Other Plans
5. Shaggathon
6. We'll Never Know
7. Dr. Slumber's Blue Bus
8. Just Not Today
9. Our Final Song
