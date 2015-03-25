Vennart reveals tour dates

Mike Vennart has confirmed a five-date solo tour for May this year.

It’s in support of the former Oceansize frontman’s debut solo album, simply called Vennart.

He recently launched a crowdfunding campaign for the release, explaining: “I’ve made a record that’s not far removed from what Oceansize was – and I’m okay with that.”

Vennart appears in the latest edition of Prog, on sale now, also featuring Marillion, Van der Graaf Generator, Nightwish, Steve Hackett and more.

May 09: Brighton Sticky Mike’s

May 10: Kingston Upon Thames Fighting Cocks

May 11: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

May 12: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

May 13: Manchester Soup Kitchen