Vennart reveals tour dates

Mike Vennart has confirmed a five-date solo tour for May this year.
It’s in support of the former Oceansize frontman’s debut solo album, simply called Vennart.
He recently launched a crowdfunding campaign for the release, explaining: “I’ve made a record that’s not far removed from what Oceansize was – and I’m okay with that.”
Vennart appears in the latest edition of Prog, on sale now, also featuring Marillion, Van der Graaf Generator, Nightwish, Steve Hackett and more.
Tour dates
May 09: Brighton Sticky Mike’s
May 10: Kingston Upon Thames Fighting Cocks
May 11: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
May 12: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
May 13: Manchester Soup Kitchen