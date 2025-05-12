"Lemmy was one of us." Motörhead's legendary frontman Lemmy honoured with statue in the town where he was born

Hundreds of Motörhead fans travelled to Burslem, Stoke on Trent, this weekend to see a statue of local hero, and global icon, Lemmy unveiled.



The 2.25m bronze-cast statue, created by sculptor and Motörhead fan Andy Edwards, was erected in Market Place in the town centre on May 9. The statue shows Lemmy as he appeared at the Heavy Metal Holocaust in Port Vale in 1981, singing into a microphone while playing his Rickenbacker bass, and contains some of the late musician's ashes, which were given a bikers' escort to the ceremony.

"Lemmy was one of us," said Stoke-on-Trent Lord Mayor Lyn Sharpe at the ceremony. "Stokie-born, he never forgot his roots. Today, we in the city are proud to honour a son of the city, with this magnificent statue."



The Lord Mayor added that, although she had never met Kilmister, she reckoned that she and Motörhead's leader would have "rubbed along okay", adding "he liked a party, and I like a party."



Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell was among those in attendance for the ceremony.



He told StokeonTrentLive: “It’s been a very special event for me. This is my first time seeing the statue in person. And I have to say, it looks fantastic. The way he’s stood there playing his Rickenbacker, the clothes he’s wearing, all of it really captures his essence. It’s like watching the real thing.

“It was very touching to see such a brilliant turnout. It seemed like the whole town was there, the place was packed with people. It makes you realise what an impact he had. Now the statue is there, that legacy should be immortalised.



“I’ve known about this statue for months and months now, and it’s great to see it come to fruition. Lemmy deserves a nod in his hometown. And now I’ve interred some of his ashes, it will always hold a part of him.”



Lemmy’s ashes have also been scattered at the German metal festival Wacken Open Air, and enshrined at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles earlier this year.

In addition, ashes are held at Rock City in Nottingham and at the Stringfellows 'adult entertainment' club in London. They will also be displayed at the Bloodstock Festival annually.



A Motörhead fan named Nobby, told BBC Radio Stoke that the statue is “absolutely awesome.”

“It's unbelievable - it looks alive,” he said. “Looking at it now, he really has captured Lemmy to a tee. It's brilliant. It's well worth the wait... and I hope it brings people to Burslem to see it.”

Statue of Motörhead's Lemmy (Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent) (09-05-2025) - YouTube Watch On