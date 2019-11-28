Vans' Black Friday sale has kicked off and here's the coolest stuff on offer

Winter is officially here. The sky is grey, its dark by 4pm and we've all started to dig out our warm coats. But all is not lost! With Black Friday in full swing you can wrap up for less, and Vans have got some great discounts on everything from backpacks to Harry Potter daps.
The iconic, waffle-soled skate trainers are a staple amongst rock fans thanks to their road-worthiness, classic looks and ability to take a beating in a mosh pit. The brand are so connected to the music scene that they even put on their own rock tour (that's the Vans Warped Tour for the uninitiated)!
Right now the brand's official site are offering up to 50% off a large array of shoes, clothing and accessories in their Black Friday sale, dubbed 'The Blackout'. So grab a pair of slip-ons and re-live your skater punk days, grab a plaid flannel shirt and channel the grunge era or throw on a pair of hi-tops, pair them with a Nixon x Metallica watch and blast out Anthrax – now's your chance to bag a deal on some of the most comfortable and durable rock wear out there.
We've had a good look through the site and picked out some of the hottest items to rock this winter.
Vans Box Flannel Shirt: Now £38.50 |
Was £55.00
Pair it with a scruffy tee and jeans and Hey Presto! Eddie Vedder eat your heart out.View Deal
Vans Ave Versa hoodie: Now £45.50 |
Was £65.00
Part of Vans collaboration with professional skater Anthony Van Engelen, this hoodies graphics remind us of an 80s heavy metal album sleeve. Van Engelen once skated to Search and Destroy by Iggy and The Stooges, so he's clearly one of us.View Deal
Vans Bail Shoulder Bag: Now £12.60 |
Was £18.00
The perfect gig bag doesn't exist? Wrong. This has enough room for your cash, card, phone and any other essentials you might need for a night out in the pit. Comes in both camo or black. Excellent. View Deal
Vans Geomancer II Backpack | Now £36.40
was £52.00 Most bags with a laptop compartment don't look this cool – this is a riot in red leopardskin – and it's also got a large, 22 litre capacity main compartment for your other stuff. View Deal
Vans Sk8-Hi Shoes: Now £49.00 |
Was £70.00
Every self respecting thrasher, or any metaller really, needs a decent pair of hi-tops. These come in a loud leopard print and black (Def Leppard-style), a funky leopard/violet indigo/white combo (they shout Primus to us) or a classic heavy metal red, black and white. View Deal
Vans Anaheim Factory Sk8-Hi 38 DX Shoes: Now £52.50 |
Was £75.00 If the hi-tops above are too loud for you, how about this muted camo pair? The design pays tribute to the original Vans factory in Anaheim, CA, so it's literally like wearing history on your feet.View Deal
Vans x Baker Slip-On Pro Shoes: Now £42.00 |
Was £60.00
The classic black Vans slip-on - a staple in any rock-lovers wardrobe. This pair are extra comfy too, with Vans' patented UltraCush HD cushioning. View Deal
Looking for more great Black Friday deals? We've been scouring the web to find you the best offers, from vinyl and turntables to headphones, speakers and even slick smart devices for music lovers. Check out these killer deals here:
- All the best Black Friday music deals in one place
- Black Friday turntable deals
- Black Friday vinyl deals
- Black Friday headphones deals
