There's a whopping great big Black Friday saving on Marshall Major IV headphones

Look alive, music fans! This year's Black Friday wireless headphones deals have arrived and, as always, everyone's favourite headphone purveyors Marshall are treating themselves to a slice of the action. Right now, they've whacked a big old £50 saving on their Marshall Major IV headphones – taking them from £129.99 to £79.99 over on Amazon.

And if you’re based in the US, Marshall are already one step ahead of you, as the Major IV headphones have been discounted from $149.99 to $99.99 on their official site all week. Tasty!

Amazon have currently got a nifty £50 saving on these eternally popular Marshall Major IV headphones for UK customers. Lightweight, portable and with extremely decent sound, they're great for music on the go.

The Marshall Major IV wireless Bluetooth headphones are a constant favourite in our guide to the loudest headphones on the planet – and with very good reason.

They have great sound, can handle all your rock and metal audiophile needs, but perhaps the best part is the Marshall Major IV’s seemingly never-ending battery life, which somehow squeezes 80-hours of wireless playback time into the compact cans. You'll never have to worry about remembering you've forgotten to charge your headphones at the start of a long commute again. However, if you HAVE forgotten to charge them up, don't worry – a speedy 15 minute charge will keep you in tunes for up to 15 hours.

The impressive battery performance can mean only one thing – there's no noise cancelling on these fellas. In terms of compromises, though, it's an acceptable one as the Marshall Major IVs perform well in other areas, like sound quality and the aforementioned staying power.

If that wasn't enough, they also fold down, making them easier to transport and pack away when not being used.

