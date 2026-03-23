Soundboks raise the roof once again with their latest heavyweight Bluetooth speaker

Soundboks' range of heavy-hitting speakers just got a little more noisy thanks to the brand new Soundbok Mix - a Bluetooth party speaker that can crank out thunderous audio of up to 121dB.

The Danish firm are known for their rock-solid speakers, with the Soundboks 4 featuring in our guide to the loudest Bluetooth speakers.

The new Soundboks Mix features the recognisable Soundboks design, but this unit is light enough to transport between locations and has a battery life of up to 40 hours from a full charge. It also carries an IP65 rating, meaning it’s water-resistant and dust-proof.

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Then Soundboks app lets you tweak the EQ settings and sound profiles on the fly - and you can also change-up the customisable front grille to make it stand out from the crowd.

Best of all, you can also (if your ears can take it) hook the Mix up to five devices including the Soundboks 4 and the Soundboks Go for massive, marquee-filling sound.

Soundboks CEO Jesper Theil Thomsen says: “Amongst the inconsistent, one constant remains: everyday life requires a speaker to sound great, whatever the situation. Soundboks Mix is perfectly placed to do just that, balancing audio quality, power, battery life, durability, and portability.”

Thomsen adds: “The party speaker market is one-dimensional, forcing a choice between power and portability. With Soundboks Mix, we’ve eliminated the need to choose between the two. This speaker strikes a perfect balance without compromise, offering a level of versatility unlike any other.

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“We didn’t just make this for hosting and partying - Soundboks Mix was designed to fill your everyday life with better sounding music.”

The SoundBoks Mix will hit retail on March 26 priced at $799/£599 and will be available from the official SoundBoks website.

Introducing Soundboks Mix - YouTube Watch On