Soundboks raise the roof once again with their latest heavyweight Bluetooth speaker
The Soundboks Mix is the latest in the Danish brand’s ever-growing range of speakers - and this one isn’t messing around with a max volume of 121dB
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Soundboks' range of heavy-hitting speakers just got a little more noisy thanks to the brand new Soundbok Mix - a Bluetooth party speaker that can crank out thunderous audio of up to 121dB.
The Danish firm are known for their rock-solid speakers, with the Soundboks 4 featuring in our guide to the loudest Bluetooth speakers.
The new Soundboks Mix features the recognisable Soundboks design, but this unit is light enough to transport between locations and has a battery life of up to 40 hours from a full charge. It also carries an IP65 rating, meaning it’s water-resistant and dust-proof.Article continues below
Then Soundboks app lets you tweak the EQ settings and sound profiles on the fly - and you can also change-up the customisable front grille to make it stand out from the crowd.
Best of all, you can also (if your ears can take it) hook the Mix up to five devices including the Soundboks 4 and the Soundboks Go for massive, marquee-filling sound.
Soundboks CEO Jesper Theil Thomsen says: “Amongst the inconsistent, one constant remains: everyday life requires a speaker to sound great, whatever the situation. Soundboks Mix is perfectly placed to do just that, balancing audio quality, power, battery life, durability, and portability.”
Thomsen adds: “The party speaker market is one-dimensional, forcing a choice between power and portability. With Soundboks Mix, we’ve eliminated the need to choose between the two. This speaker strikes a perfect balance without compromise, offering a level of versatility unlike any other.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
“We didn’t just make this for hosting and partying - Soundboks Mix was designed to fill your everyday life with better sounding music.”
The SoundBoks Mix will hit retail on March 26 priced at $799/£599 and will be available from the official SoundBoks website.
Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.