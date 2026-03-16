As Amazon's Spring Deal Days UK sale enters its final hours (the sale comes to an end just before midnight on March 16) there's just enough time to save a bundle on a whole range of Amazon's very own devices, ranging from speakers to TVs, video doorbells to e-readers.

But to get you started, you can get your hands on the latest generation Amazon Echo Dot Max for 30% less, because the price has been cut from £99.99 to £69.99 making this the perfect time to pick up this smart speaker with Alexa functionality in a choice of three colour varieties: Amethyst, Glacier White or Graphite.

There’s a whopping 48% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, giving you access to a mammoth range of content for just £25.99 - that's down from £49.99. And if you’re looking for a new TV to watch this summer’s football World Cup on, how about the Amazon Fire TV 50” Omni QLED Series – an awesome panel that’s had 40% shaved off its price, with the price smashed down from £649.99 to £389.99.

Amazon devices sale: Epic Spring Deal Days savings

Amazon's first big sales event in the UK is into its final stretch, so if you want to upgrade your smart home, then this is the perfect time to do just that. Everything from firesticks and speakers, to TVs and home security options have been discounted - but be quick!

I've already mentioned that the Echo Dot Max is going cheap, but this isn’t the only Echo device that appears in the sale. You can also get 38% off the latest version of the Echo Spot smart alarm clock - down from £79.99 to £49.99. There's 28% off the Echo Show 11 multimedia display, down from £219.99 to £159 and a nice 16% saving on the latest Echo Studio compact speaker, with the price cut from £219.99 to £184.

Home-security gadgets also feature heavily in the sale, and apart from the Blink camera and video doorbell set that’s had its price cut by 71%, you can get 44% off the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro (£179.99 to £99.99) and 20% off the Ring Floodlight Cam Pro (newest gen.), the latter dropping from £249.99 to £199.99.

With the big Spring sale coming to a close, it's your last chance to save, so if you see something you like, grab it.

And don't forget to take a look at other Amazon Spring Deal Days price cuts on CDs and vinyl, vinyl storage, Audio-Technica turntables - and this sweet deal on NordVPN complete with Amazon gift card.