The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear this week

We're a quarter of the way through the year and things are really heating up - both literally and metaphorically. New albums are still coming thick and fast, so we've once again scouted far and wide to bring you some of the finest new metal tracks around from both established artists and rising talent.

But before that, the results of last week's vote! Considering how big the news of her departure from Arch Enemy was, it's no surprise Alissa White-Gluz sailed into a healthy third place on the poll with her new band Blue Medusa. Ice Nine Kills left-turn into 80s metal nabbed them second place, but the overall winners of the week were Black Veil Brides, whose dive into heavier material has proven a winner in recent weeks.

This week we've got a healthy mix of styles and subgenres for you - heavy fans should check out the new cuts from Dimmu, Frozen Soul and A Forest Of Stars, while our more radio-inclined readers will be well served with August Burns Red, President and Eva Under Fire. We've also got some excellent new groups to introduce you to - the pop/rock/metal hybrid Radio Everything is a must for Wildhearts fans, while Negative Frame bring some serious beatdowns in a Power Trip way.

Article continues below

As ever, don't forget to tell us which songs excite you most by casting a vote in the poll below - and have an excellent weekend!

Dimmu Borgir - Ulvgjeld & Blodsodel

The eight year wait for a new Dimmu Borgir album has paid off in the form of neck-bothering new single Ulvgjeld & Blodsodel. Probably the first thing that stands out is the track's comparative lack of symphonic elements; while the Norwegians haven't done away with their orchestral parts entirely, there seems to be a concerted effort to put their most cloven hoof forward on Grand Serpent Rising, due May 22. It's an absolute ripper, and we're delighted to have them back on active duty.

DIMMU BORGIR - Ulvgjeld & Blodsodel (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Frozen Soul - Invoke War (ft. Robb Flynn)

Frozen Soul have been making ripples in recent years as one of death metal's hottest new bands, and for album three the band are clearly making good use of their new connections. After drafting in Gerard Way for some blackened snarls on No Place Of Warmth (a killer contribution that nobody could've predicted), on new single Invoke War they've got Machine Head's Robb Flynn growling amidst an oppressive, claustrophobic track that feels like a vice slowly being tightened on your throat.

FROZEN SOUL - Invoke War (Feat. Machine Head) (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Ankor - Danzo - Lying Ghost (Ft. Mah)

Talk about distinctive. California's Ankor chuck up the kind of seismic riffs and thundering drops you'd expect of post-metal in Danzo - Lying Ghost, but set them against radio friendly choruses more familiar to the realms of metalcore, bringing forth something that's totally unique and fascinating (and that's before we get to the thuggish deathcore drop further in the song). With guest vocals from SiM's Mah, it's a vibrant showcase of how unique the band are, and has us excited for their appearance at Download Festival in June.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ANKOR feat. MAH (SiM) - DANZO · lying ghost [OFFICIAL VIDEO] - YouTube Watch On

August Burns Red - The Nameless

Metalcore veterans, August Burns Red hold no truck with fads and trends in the genre. There's no big gimmicks or overly pop-oriented hooks on new single The Nameless, just stabby, frantic beats and a sense that two decades in they're utterly comfortable with their sound as they gear up for new album Season Of Surrender on June 5.

August Burns Red - The Nameless (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Knife Bride - Crucify

Skittering and bounding around on buoyant riffs, Knife Bride's Crucify is a jolt of pure lightning to the nervous system. Taken from the band's upcoming EP Sorry About The Plague - due April 24 - the song also comes ahead of Knife Bride's stint supporting similarly electrifying metalcore/alt-metal crossover troupe Calva Louise in the UK next month. That's one hell of a buzzy bill - don't miss it if it comes near you.

KNIFE BRIDE - crucify (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

President - Mercy

President had a massive first year as a band, and now it looks like their second will be even bigger. Set to headline their first festival next week at Takedown Festival in the UK, they've also got appearances at Slam Dunk and Wacken later this year to spread their wings. There's something jubilant and freeing about the riffs to new single Mercy, bringing to mind the irrepressible triumph of Alter Bridge's One Day Remains even with darker lyrical content.

PRESIDENT - Mercy (Visualiser) - YouTube Watch On

Radio Everything - It's The End Of The World

Sometime player in everyone from Ghost to Ugly Kid Joe and The Sisters Of Mercy, Chris Catalyst has proven time and again his talents know no bounds. Now he's putting his skills to Radio Everything, a group he describes as "cartoon metal with huge choruses". Debut single chucks up some chuggy riffs with the power pop rock charm that powers his main group Eureka Machines, resulting in a track which goes hell for leather but also feels bright and joyous.

'It's The End Of The World' - Radio Everything - YouTube Watch On

A Forest Of Stars - Roots Circle Usurpers

Mixing elements of progressive, doom and post-metal into a fascinating, epic composition, A Forest Of Star's new single Roots Circle Usurpers is like Cradle Of Filth does Neurosis by way of My Dying Bride in its sheer imperiousness and towering, goth-tinged structures. Taken from new album Stack Overflow In Corpse Pile Interface, it's a track that is both awe-inspiring and utterly crushing, explosive blastbeats giving way to mournful strings and violins.

A Forest Of Stars - Roots Circle Usurpers [Official Lyric Video] - YouTube Watch On

Eva Under Fire - Villainous (ft. Maria Brink)

With a bassline that sounds like someone bouncing on power lines and chuggy, downtuned riffs, there's an air of nu metal to Eva Under Fire's new single Villainous. The title-track of their new album - due July 10 - the song also sees them draft in guest vocals from In This Moment's Maria Brink for a snarly, hook-laden earworm.

Eva Under Fire ft Maria Brink Of In This Moment - Villainous (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Wrex - Paranoia

Who doesn't love a proper groovy, dirty riff? Brighton's Wrex are bringing the goods on Paranoia, a track that brings to mind the stylistic hybridism not just of nu metal (yep, that again!) but 90s electro/rock mash-ups like The Prodigy. Taken from their new EP Sadworld, due May 20, it's an absolute banger to come out the gates with.

WREX - Paranoia [Official Video] - YouTube Watch On

Negative Frame - New Lows

Power Trip, but make it more London hardcore. That's certainly the thing that comes to mind when we hear the wrecking-ball swinging riffs of New Lows, the track delivering on those oh-so-satisfying tones of songs like Executioner's Tax whilst adding their own distinctive spin to the crossover style. They've got a debut album coming later this year, but no word on when that'll be just yet.

NEGATIVE FRAME - New Lows (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Blackmarket - Asphyxiate

Ending this week's round-up on something utterly feral, Blackmarket are British newcomers meshing the fiercest elements of nu metal with modern hardcore. Don't let the electro beat and strings at the top of the track trick you; this comes in like a car crash and goes wild from there. The band's new EP Radical Views is out May 29 and if it's all as frothy as this, we can't wait to hear it.