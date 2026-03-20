The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear this week

Who doesn't love new music? It's easy to feel despondent as more icons seem to fall away with each new week (RIP Phil Campbell), but the fresh onslaught of releases reminds us that there's a world of brilliant new tunes to explore beyond the familiar.

That in mind, let's talk the results of last week's vote! It was a tight run race for a podium finish, prog metallers Revnoir just managing to edge out Welsh nu metallers for third place. Sweden's battle-obsessives Sabaton took second, but in a surprise turnup the overall winners were newcomers Fleeting Joy, with the brilliant Unravel.

This week we've got a whole host of new goodies for you to tuck into. There's the much-anticipated first single from Alissa White-Gluz's new project Blue Medusa, a shock comeback from Neurosis and even a stylistic twist from Ice Nine Kills. As ever, we need you to tell us which songs excite you most, so don't forget to cast your vote in the poll below - and have an excellent weekend.

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Blue Medusa - Checkmate

Alissa White-Gluz's departure from Arch Enemy might've been a massive shock, but the singer hasn't waited long to share where she's going next. Blue Medusa utilises her powerful and versatile voice to its full, swinging from melodeath snarls to chest-beating, anthemic choruses while musically the group even fold in elements of old school 80s metal and symphonic touches, suggesting a bold and comprehensive use of her talents. We're eagerly waiting to see what else she has coming.

BLUE MEDUSA – Checkmate (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Black Veil Brides - Vindicate

After some hints and teases about a heavy new album, Black Veil Brides have announced Vindicate for a May 8 release. The titular single leans hard on early 2000s metalcore, propulsive with massive hooks without giving over to the more radio/pop-friendly sleekness of more modern releases. Snarling over clattering beats, it proves you can't judge a book by its cover - or a band by their past look.

Black Veil Brides - Vindicate (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Cage Fight - Pick Your Fighter (ft. Julien Truchan)

Taking a real left turn, Cage Fight have immersed themselves in the pigsquealing squalor of deathcore for Pick Your Fighter. Bringing in Benighted's Julien Truchan, the track is visceral, throat-shredding nastiness that perfectly suits the Mortal Kombat/Street Fighter alike video. With new album Exuvia out May 1 and the band on tour in the UK with Employed To Serve from this week, there's a good chance we'll see how brutal this track can get live in coming days.

Cage Fight - Pick Your Fighter (feat. Julien Truchan) - YouTube Watch On

Ice Nine Kills - Hell Or High Slaughter

After teaming up with Reel Big Fish for a cover of Walking On Sunshine, we figured Ice Nine Kills couldn't surprise us anymore - and then go full Steel Panther. Granted, its under the alias of "Grave Diggler" (and they're apparently playing their own dads), but Hell Or High Slaughter is pure 80s Sunset Strip sleaze with a massive chorus that's hard to dislodge once you've heard it. Featured on the soundtrack for new movie Ready Or Not 2, it's another string to INK's already-impressive bow.

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Ice Nine Kills Presents GRAVE DIGGLER (pt. 2) - Hell Or High Slaughter | From Ready Or Not 2 - YouTube Watch On

The Hu - The Men

The Hu are picking up the pace ahead of their third album. After the Maiden-ish single The Real You, the band have now unveiled two more new songs in The Men and Warrior Chant, the former returning to the thumping pace of the band's first two records. Although no release date has been confirmed for the album yet, the fact The Hu are touring the US in May and Europe/UK in October suggests it can't be too far away.

Darkthrone - Pre-Historic Metal

35 years on from their debut album and Darkthrone are still putting out records that sound like they're about to unleash a horde of deadites unto the world. But then, that's a big part of the black metal band's charm, the low-fi quality of Pre-Historic Metal adding to a creeping sense of unease and kvlt appeal. The title track of their new record, Pre-Historic Metal arrives May 8th and has echoes of their fellow Norwegian veterans Mayhem, particularly in the booming, Christopher Lee like vocals deployed midway through. It's a good year to sound like Saruman.

Darkthrone - Pre-Historic Metal - Official Lyric Video (from Pre-Historic Metal, the new album) - YouTube Watch On

Tarja - At Sea

Tarja Turunen is looking to return to her metal roots with new album Frisson Noir. Announcing guest appearances from the likes of Dani Filth and former Nightwish bandmate Marko Hietala, she's lead off with the elegant single At Sea, a track which brings to mind the work which brought her acclaim in the first place. At over 10 minutes long, it's an epic in every sense of the word, making great use of her operatic vocals atop almost darkly whimsical melodies.

Tarja - 'At Sea' (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Neurosis - Mirror Deep

Talk about a surprise comeback. Post-metal icons Neurosis have not only reunited with a new singer, but today dropped a complete new album, An Undying Love For A Burning World. Bringing in ISIS/Sumac's Aaron Turner makes perfect sense, and new song Mirror Deep captures the seismic, crushing force that made Neurosis such a galvanising and influential force in the first place.

Neurosis - Mirror Deep - YouTube Watch On

Gradience - Master To The Slave

Nu metal's influence is impossible to ignore in the current metal landscape, but few bands are taking the hip-hop/metal crossover in as unique a direction as Gradience. The Danish band's latest single Master To The Slave blends dark, intense rap with blackened death metal breakouts, a real thrill-ride to behold with neither side of that formula feeling undercooked or poorly done. The band are set to release a new album later this year, so hopefully we'll be hearing much more of this.

Gradience - Master to the Slave (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Every Hell - Let Me Go

UK cult heroes Black Peaks may be dead, but vocalist Will Gardner is keeping the spirit alive with Every Hell. New single Let Me Go brings to mind Peaks at their most imperious, winding melodies and crashing heaviness coming together in a fascinating fusion that highlights the band's brilliance. They'll be out on tour in the UK in May with Alpha Male Tea Party, so head along if you love creative, boundary-pushing post-hardcore.

Every Hell - Let Me Go - YouTube Watch On

Growth - Under The Under

Growth lumbering forth like some drunken colossal titan on new single Under The Under. The Melbourne progressive death metallers put death metal through its paces on the track, not so much overcomplicating it as using post-metal style atmospherics to really let everything breathe and spread like a malicious erm, growth. The band's new album of the same title is out next Friday (March 27) and well worth a listen for anyone looking for the bridge between Opeth and Neurosis.

Growth - Under The Under (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Zeruel - Limbo

Crashing in a tidal wave of hazy, distorted riffs, Zeruel is a new force in heavygaze. Lazy Deftones comparisons barely apply; this is shoegaze-meets-metal at its most dense, more akin to the application of shoegaze in groups like Mol or Alcest by amping up the genre's heaviest elements. His debut album Ruin;Rebirth is out June 19.