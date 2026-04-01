"It was an experiment, and not everyone was ready for that kind of change!" Jethro Tull announce six-disc reissue of 1984 album Under Wraps
Jethro Tull's Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition brings together the band's 1984 album and Ian Anderson's 1983 debut solo album, Walk Into Light
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Jethro Tull have announced they will release Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition on May 15 through Chrysalis Records.
The new six-disc set brings together the band's 1984 studio album, Under Wraps and mainman Ian Anderson's debut solo album, 1983's sonically adjacent Walk Into Light album.
The 5CD and Blu-Ray set has been overseen by Ian Anderson and includes both original albums, which have been extensively remixed twice by The Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord in 2026 Drums and Original Drums remixes. The discs also include associated recordings from that period, while the fifth CD is a live recording from a BBC Radio 1 concert at The Hammersmith Odeon in 1984 and the Blu-Ray contains stereo and DOLBY ATMOS mixes, along with promo videos from the era. The set comes complete with a 100-page book offering an extensive article on the making of the records.Article continues below
Both albums saw Anderson embracoing cutting edge (for the time) technology, with increased use of synthesisers and drum machines, a musical move that had begun with 1980's A and 1982's The Broadsword And The Beast, a move that didn't always sit well with Tull's fanbase.
“We wanted to do something completely different with Under Wraps," Anderson explains. "It was about exploring the technology of the time and seeing how far we could push our sound into new territories. It was an experiment, and not everyone was ready for that kind of change from Jethro Tull.”
Tull's latest tour of the UK starts later this month in Perth and sees the band touring throughout April and May.
You can see the full tracklisting for Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition below.
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Pre-order Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition.
Jethro Tull: Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition
CD1: Under Wraps (2026 Drums) Remixed By Bruce Soord
1. Lap Of Luxury
2. Under Wraps #1
3. European Legacy
4. Later, That Same Evening
5. Saboteur
6. Radio Free Moscow
7. Nobody’s Car
8. Heat
9. Under Wraps #2
10. Paparazzi
11. Apogee
Associated Recordings 1983-1984 (2026 Drums)
12. Astronomy
13. Tundra
14. Automotive Engineering
15. General Crossing
16. Lap Of Luxury (Demo Version)*
17. Bring Back The Waltz*
18. Her Love Is Strange*
CD2: Under Wraps (Original Drums) Remixed By Bruce Soord
1. Lap Of Luxury
2. Under Wraps #1
3. European Legacy
4. Later, That Same Evening
5. Saboteur
6. Radio Free Moscow
7. Nobody’s Car
8. Heat
9. Under Wraps #2
10. Paparazzi
11. Apogee
Associated Recordings 1983-1984 (Original Drums)
12. Astronomy
13. Tundra
14. Automotive Engineering
15. General Crossing
16. Lap Of Luxury (Demo Version)*
17. Bring Back The Waltz*
18. Her Love Is Strange*
19. Under Wraps Intro
CD3: Ian Anderson Walk Into Light (2026 Drums) Remixed By Bruce Soord
1. Fly By Night
2. Made In England
3. Walk Into Light
4. Trains
5. End Game
6. Black And White Television
7. Toad In The Hole
8. Looking For Eden
9. User-Friendly
10. Different Germany
Associated Recordings 1983 (2026 Drums)
11. Raincoat Man*
12. In Dark Tunnels*
13. Elizabeth In White*
14. User Friendly (Version 1)*
15. Toad In The Hole (Alt. Vocal)*
16. Clean Away*
CD4: Ian Anderson Walk Into Light (Original Drums) Remixed By Bruce Soord
1. Fly By Night
2. Made In England
3. Walk Into Light
4. Trains
5. End Game
6. Black And White Television
7. Toad In The Hole
8. Looking For Eden
9. User-Friendly
10. Different Germany
Associated Recordings 1983 (2026 Drums)
11. Raincoat Man*
12. In Dark Tunnels*
13. Elizabeth In White*
14. User Friendly (Version 1)*
15. Toad In The Hole (Alt. Vocal)*
16. Clean Away
CD5: BBC Live At The Hammersmith Odeon 1984 (Remastered)
1. Under Wraps Intro
2. Locomotive Breath (Instrumental)
3. Hunting Girl
4. Under Wraps #1
5. Later, That Same Evening
6. Pussy Willow
7. Clasp
8. Living In The Past
9. Thick As A Brick
10. Aqualung
11. Locomotive Breath
12. Too Old To Rock’n’roll: Too Young To Die!
13. Different Germany / Thick As A Brick (Reprise)
Disc 6: Blu-Ray
Under Wraps (2026 Drums) & Associated Recordings 1983-84 (2026 Drums) Stereo LPCM 96/24 / Dts Hd 5.1 / Dolby Atmos
Under Wraps (Original Drums) & Associated Recordings 1983-84 (Original Drums) Stereo LPCM 96/24 only
Ian Anderson
Walk Into Light (2026 Drums) Associated Recordings 1983 (2026 Drums) Stereo LPCM 96/24 / Dts Hd 5.1 / Dolby Atmos
Walk Into Light (Original Drums) & Associated Recordings 1983 (Original Drums) Stereo LPCM 96/24 only
Videos: Lap Of Luxury (Promo Video)
Tour Rehearsal (Promo Video)
*Previously Unreleased
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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