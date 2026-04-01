"It was an experiment, and not everyone was ready for that kind of change!" Jethro Tull announce six-disc reissue of 1984 album Under Wraps

Jethro Tull have announced they will release Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition on May 15 through Chrysalis Records.

The new six-disc set brings together the band's 1984 studio album, Under Wraps and mainman Ian Anderson's debut solo album, 1983's sonically adjacent Walk Into Light album.

The 5CD and Blu-Ray set has been overseen by Ian Anderson and includes both original albums, which have been extensively remixed twice by The Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord in 2026 Drums and Original Drums remixes. The discs also include associated recordings from that period, while the fifth CD is a live recording from a BBC Radio 1 concert at The Hammersmith Odeon in 1984 and the Blu-Ray contains stereo and DOLBY ATMOS mixes, along with promo videos from the era. The set comes complete with a 100-page book offering an extensive article on the making of the records.

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Both albums saw Anderson embracoing cutting edge (for the time) technology, with increased use of synthesisers and drum machines, a musical move that had begun with 1980's A and 1982's The Broadsword And The Beast, a move that didn't always sit well with Tull's fanbase.

“We wanted to do something completely different with Under Wraps," Anderson explains. "It was about exploring the technology of the time and seeing how far we could push our sound into new territories. It was an experiment, and not everyone was ready for that kind of change from Jethro Tull.”

Tull's latest tour of the UK starts later this month in Perth and sees the band touring throughout April and May.

You can see the full tracklisting for Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition below.

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Pre-order Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition.

(Image credit: Chrysalis Records)

Jethro Tull: Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition

CD1: Under Wraps (2026 Drums) Remixed By Bruce Soord

1. Lap Of Luxury

2. Under Wraps #1

3. European Legacy

4. Later, That Same Evening

5. Saboteur

6. Radio Free Moscow

7. Nobody’s Car

8. Heat

9. Under Wraps #2

10. Paparazzi

11. Apogee

Associated Recordings 1983-1984 (2026 Drums)

12. Astronomy

13. Tundra

14. Automotive Engineering

15. General Crossing

16. Lap Of Luxury (Demo Version)*

17. Bring Back The Waltz*

18. Her Love Is Strange*

CD2: Under Wraps (Original Drums) Remixed By Bruce Soord

1. Lap Of Luxury

2. Under Wraps #1

3. European Legacy

4. Later, That Same Evening

5. Saboteur

6. Radio Free Moscow

7. Nobody’s Car

8. Heat

9. Under Wraps #2

10. Paparazzi

11. Apogee

Associated Recordings 1983-1984 (Original Drums)

12. Astronomy

13. Tundra

14. Automotive Engineering

15. General Crossing

16. Lap Of Luxury (Demo Version)*

17. Bring Back The Waltz*

18. Her Love Is Strange*

19. Under Wraps Intro

CD3: Ian Anderson Walk Into Light (2026 Drums) Remixed By Bruce Soord

1. Fly By Night

2. Made In England

3. Walk Into Light

4. Trains

5. End Game

6. Black And White Television

7. Toad In The Hole

8. Looking For Eden

9. User-Friendly

10. Different Germany

Associated Recordings 1983 (2026 Drums)

11. Raincoat Man*

12. In Dark Tunnels*

13. Elizabeth In White*

14. User Friendly (Version 1)*

15. Toad In The Hole (Alt. Vocal)*

16. Clean Away*

CD4: Ian Anderson Walk Into Light (Original Drums) Remixed By Bruce Soord

1. Fly By Night

2. Made In England

3. Walk Into Light

4. Trains

5. End Game

6. Black And White Television

7. Toad In The Hole

8. Looking For Eden

9. User-Friendly

10. Different Germany

Associated Recordings 1983 (2026 Drums)

11. Raincoat Man*

12. In Dark Tunnels*

13. Elizabeth In White*

14. User Friendly (Version 1)*

15. Toad In The Hole (Alt. Vocal)*

16. Clean Away

CD5: BBC Live At The Hammersmith Odeon 1984 (Remastered)

1. Under Wraps Intro

2. Locomotive Breath (Instrumental)

3. Hunting Girl

4. Under Wraps #1

5. Later, That Same Evening

6. Pussy Willow

7. Clasp

8. Living In The Past

9. Thick As A Brick

10. Aqualung

11. Locomotive Breath

12. Too Old To Rock’n’roll: Too Young To Die!

13. Different Germany / Thick As A Brick (Reprise)

Disc 6: Blu-Ray

Under Wraps (2026 Drums) & Associated Recordings 1983-84 (2026 Drums) Stereo LPCM 96/24 / Dts Hd 5.1 / Dolby Atmos

Under Wraps (Original Drums) & Associated Recordings 1983-84 (Original Drums) Stereo LPCM 96/24 only

Ian Anderson

Walk Into Light (2026 Drums) Associated Recordings 1983 (2026 Drums) Stereo LPCM 96/24 / Dts Hd 5.1 / Dolby Atmos

Walk Into Light (Original Drums) & Associated Recordings 1983 (Original Drums) Stereo LPCM 96/24 only

Videos: Lap Of Luxury (Promo Video)

Tour Rehearsal (Promo Video)

*Previously Unreleased