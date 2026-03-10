Amazon kick off Spring Deal Days with 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for absolutely nothing - get your free subscription right now
Amazon's Spring Deal Days event is now live - and with 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, it's the perfect time to explore everything the music streaming service has to offer
Amazon Spring Deal Days has arrived - the online shopping giant's first big sales event of 2026 that'll run from March 10-16. There's up to 40% off a range of products across the board, but to kick things off, you can score three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.
If you've yet to explore the music streaming service, this is the perfect chance to scour through more than 100 million tracks - and that includes albums in HD and Spatial Audio. And as if that wasn't enough, you can dive into a massive collection of audiobooks from Audible and there's more than enough podcasts to keep you going for months.
Amazon Music Unlimited: Get 3 months free
If you're a new subscriber, you can fill your ears with three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited between now and April 2. The offer has been set up to kickstart Amazon's Spring Deal Days event where you can grab products with up to 40% off.
Amazon Music Unlimited features in our guide to the best music streaming services thanks to its on-demand, ad-free music streaming, advert-free podcasts, the ability to listen offline and music delivery in HD and Spatial Audio. Paired through a set of our favourite headphones for music or loudest Bluetooth speakers, the listening experience is awesome.
It’s often hard to differentiate between music streaming services, with many of them sharing similar features. However, one thing I really like about Amazon Music Unlimited is the X-Ray feature. For example, playing Pink Floyd’s Learning To Fly from A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, and I’m greeted by a poll, asking me to vote on which Floyd song gives me the “most chills” from a shortlist of 5. There’s also a “Buzz” tab which shows album information, general facts, chart positions and more. The “Related” tab guides me towards a David Gilmour podcast and Amazon’s pick of Floyd classics.
Sure, some details need to be updated when you view other artists, but it remains a nice feature that can really lead you down a music rabbit hole.
This Amazon Music Unlimited deal to mark the start of Spring Deal Days will run until April 2 and is open to new subscribers. If you choose to continue the service following the free three-month trial period, you'll be charged £12.99 a month. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, the monthly fee will be reduced to £11.99 per month.
If you're thinking of signing up for an Amazon Prime membership, it comes with a range of benefits including fast delivery, product exclusives, early access to lightning deals and more.
