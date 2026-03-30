Watch Rush debut new live line-up with powerful rendition of Finding My Way at the Junos

Rush have given fans a first taste of them performing live with their new touring line-up for their upcoming Fifty Something world tour, when they opened this year's Juno Awards on Canada with a blistering performance of the opening song from their very first album, Finding My Way.

The performance gave live debuts to drummer Anika Nilles, who replaces the late Neil Peart, who died in 2020, and keyboardist Loren Gold, who's worked with The Who and Chicago. Images of the band from throughout their career, including Peart, were played on screens behind the band as they performed the opening track from 1974's Rush album, which featured drummer John Rutsey, who was replaced by Peart in 1974

“You really can’t ask us what song to play," Geddy Lee told reporters afterwards, of the band's song choice. "If we have to choose one song, it’s almost impossible. We have so many. So we just asked management, and they said first song, first album.”

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Alex Lifeson added in his inimitible style; “Also, it’s the only song we know how to play.”

It's the first time Lee and Lifeson have performed as Ruch since the band's final show with Peart at the Los Angeles Forum, on August 1, 2015. The pair appeared billed as themselves for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts back in September 2022.

Rush recently announced UK and European shows to the ever-growing Fiffty Something tour beginning in February 2027.

Rush performs Finding My Way live | 2026 Juno Awards - YouTube Watch On