Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week: March 16, 2026
Eight songs you need to hear right now, from The Lemon Twigs, Devon Townsend, All Them Witches and more
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Mexican sister act The Warning are lucky enough to have a more fervent fanbase than most, something that comes in useful when attracting support for their occasional forays onto the Tracks Of The Week battleground. So much so, in fact, that they scored 97% of the votes in our most recent contest, a margin of victory so humongous we briefly considered retiring the competition altogether and declaring them champions in perpetuity. But we won't.
So congratulations to them. And to Rebel’s Opera and Cheap Trick, who finished second and third despite gathering approximately 1% of the overall vote.
This week's contest is about to begin. In fact, it already has. Please vote for your favourite at the foot of the page.
When Rivers Meet - The Tide Is Turning
Wife and husband duo Grace and Aaron Bond shake up their blues rock foundations with some stabbing, snarling distortion, laid on nice and thick for a gritty yet groovy impact (think Royal Blood at their rawest, with added soulfulness and a touch of The Kills courtesy of Grace’s standout vocals). Like what you hear? Catch them on tour across the UK from July through til October, and keep an ear out for their next record, Rhythm Rust & Static, on its way in a couple of months' time.
The Lemon Twigs - I Just Can’t Get Over Losing You
The D’Addario brothers reach deeper into their personal, curated wonderland of sunny 60s textures on I Just Can’t Get Over Losing You. Two minutes that feel gorgeously rich in colour and emotion – and, as is their way, they make it all look so damn easy (masking the painstaking care that invariably goes into such listenable, satisfying pop songs). Picking up from the likes of Roger Manning Jr (Jellyfish, Lickerish Quartet), and the Beach Boys before. The Twigs’ new LP Look Out For Your Mind! is out in May.
Dan Byrne - Praise Hell
The Revival Black frontman-turned-solo hard rocker is back with this jaunty yet laid-back latest taste of his upcoming solo album, and it might be our favourite thing from him so far. Expect strapping, soulful rock vocals, a big catchy chorus and a piano-powered touch of Maroon 5’s This Love. Plus lashings of animal print in the video. “It’s a funky, blues-driven track with a laid-back swagger,” Dan says. “It’s still unmistakably me, but this time through a more emotional and groove-based lens.”
Deer Tick - Mary Singletary
Sweet, jangly pop rock with a beautifully crafted melody and a quietly dark heart, the Rhode Islanders’ latest draws from family experiences of the Irish Catholic faith. “With that song in particular, I liked the idea of writing about Catholic guilt and pre-marital sex and adding in a little bit of Looney Tunes-style violence,” singer/guitarist John McCauley explains. “Sometimes as a young Catholic boy, I did imagine a vengeful God cutting me down in a cartoonish kind of way.” Find this and more on their new album, Coin-O-Matic, which comes out in June.
Devin Townsend - Enter The City
And now for something completely different: namely. the operatic apocalypse soundtrack that is Devin Townsend’s “orchestral metal” new single, hot off the much-anticipated 24-tracker The Moth (which has been in the works for over a decade). Grandiose one minute, whimsically angular the next, it captures the weird n’ wonderful heaviness and epic-scale melody that Devin does at his best. Music for end days? Uprising? Revolution on some kind menacing (but catchy) level? Either way, it bodes very well for the journey to come with the full record.
Crashing Wayward - Holding For Dear Life
Is it a bird? Is it The Cult? No, it’s Las Vegas-based rock’n’rollers Crashing Wayward, though they do pack a healthy bit of Astbury, Duffy and co on this tight, groovy beefcake of a song. Lyrically exploring “devotion, obsession, and survival in the modern age”, Holding For Dear Life manages to be fiery, introspective and energising at once – the sort of brooding intensity you can dance to.
Super Sometimes - Afterthought
This is one of those tracks that makes you hopeful about the future of music, as San Diego tykes Super Sometimes take a thirty-year old pop-punk template and bash it into thoroughly modern shape, with ringing guitars, an exultant chorus, and more melody than some manage in a career. According to the band, Afterthought conveys "the intense feeling of longing and desperation for someone who treats you as nothing more than an afterthought." New album Show the World What’s Underneath is out in May.
All Them Witches - Starting Line
All Them Witches are developing into band who defy both genre and expectations, and Starting Line is no exception. It mixes stoner riffs and psychedelia without reverting to stoner rock tropes or psychedelic clichés, and takes several unexpected twists and turns in getting where it's going. New album House Of Mirrors will arrive on May 29. “Everyone speaks his mind," says Charles Michael Parks, Jr. "We hadn’t released a new album in more than five years, so we definitely had quite a bit of experience to pull from, and we were more prepared than ever.”
Polly is deputy editor at Classic Rock magazine, where she writes and commissions regular pieces and longer reads (including new band coverage), and has interviewed rock's biggest and newest names. She also contributes to Louder, Prog and Metal Hammer and talks about songs on the 20 Minute Club podcast. Elsewhere she's had work published in The Musician, delicious. magazine and others, and written biographies for various album campaigns. In a previous life as a women's magazine junior she interviewed Tracey Emin and Lily James – and wangled Rival Sons into the arts pages. In her spare time she writes fiction and cooks.
- Fraser LewryOnline Editor, Classic Rock
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.