Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week: March 16, 2026

Mexican sister act The Warning are lucky enough to have a more fervent fanbase than most, something that comes in useful when attracting support for their occasional forays onto the Tracks Of The Week battleground. So much so, in fact, that they scored 97% of the votes in our most recent contest, a margin of victory so humongous we briefly considered retiring the competition altogether and declaring them champions in perpetuity. But we won't.

So congratulations to them. And to Rebel’s Opera and Cheap Trick, who finished second and third despite gathering approximately 1% of the overall vote.

The Warning - Kerosene (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

This week's contest is about to begin. In fact, it already has. Please vote for your favourite at the foot of the page.

When Rivers Meet - The Tide Is Turning

Wife and husband duo Grace and Aaron Bond shake up their blues rock foundations with some stabbing, snarling distortion, laid on nice and thick for a gritty yet groovy impact (think Royal Blood at their rawest, with added soulfulness and a touch of The Kills courtesy of Grace’s standout vocals). Like what you hear? Catch them on tour across the UK from July through til October, and keep an ear out for their next record, Rhythm Rust & Static, on its way in a couple of months' time.

The Tide Is Turning | WHEN RIVERS MEET - YouTube Watch On

The Lemon Twigs - I Just Can’t Get Over Losing You

The D’Addario brothers reach deeper into their personal, curated wonderland of sunny 60s textures on I Just Can’t Get Over Losing You. Two minutes that feel gorgeously rich in colour and emotion – and, as is their way, they make it all look so damn easy (masking the painstaking care that invariably goes into such listenable, satisfying pop songs). Picking up from the likes of Roger Manning Jr (Jellyfish, Lickerish Quartet), and the Beach Boys before. The Twigs’ new LP Look Out For Your Mind! is out in May.

Dan Byrne - Praise Hell

The Revival Black frontman-turned-solo hard rocker is back with this jaunty yet laid-back latest taste of his upcoming solo album, and it might be our favourite thing from him so far. Expect strapping, soulful rock vocals, a big catchy chorus and a piano-powered touch of Maroon 5’s This Love. Plus lashings of animal print in the video. “It’s a funky, blues-driven track with a laid-back swagger,” Dan says. “It’s still unmistakably me, but this time through a more emotional and groove-based lens.”

Dan Byrne - "Praise Hell" - Official Music Video - YouTube Watch On

Deer Tick - Mary Singletary

Sweet, jangly pop rock with a beautifully crafted melody and a quietly dark heart, the Rhode Islanders’ latest draws from family experiences of the Irish Catholic faith. “With that song in particular, I liked the idea of writing about Catholic guilt and pre-marital sex and adding in a little bit of Looney Tunes-style violence,” singer/guitarist John McCauley explains. “Sometimes as a young Catholic boy, I did imagine a vengeful God cutting me down in a cartoonish kind of way.” Find this and more on their new album, Coin-O-Matic, which comes out in June.

Deer Tick - Mary Singletary (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Devin Townsend - Enter The City

And now for something completely different: namely. the operatic apocalypse soundtrack that is Devin Townsend’s “orchestral metal” new single, hot off the much-anticipated 24-tracker The Moth (which has been in the works for over a decade). Grandiose one minute, whimsically angular the next, it captures the weird n’ wonderful heaviness and epic-scale melody that Devin does at his best. Music for end days? Uprising? Revolution on some kind menacing (but catchy) level? Either way, it bodes very well for the journey to come with the full record.

DEVIN TOWNSEND – Enter The City (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Crashing Wayward - Holding For Dear Life

Is it a bird? Is it The Cult? No, it’s Las Vegas-based rock’n’rollers Crashing Wayward, though they do pack a healthy bit of Astbury, Duffy and co on this tight, groovy beefcake of a song. Lyrically exploring “devotion, obsession, and survival in the modern age”, Holding For Dear Life manages to be fiery, introspective and energising at once – the sort of brooding intensity you can dance to.

CRASHING WAYWARD - Holding For Dear Life (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Super Sometimes - Afterthought

This is one of those tracks that makes you hopeful about the future of music, as San Diego tykes Super Sometimes take a thirty-year old pop-punk template and bash it into thoroughly modern shape, with ringing guitars, an exultant chorus, and more melody than some manage in a career. According to the band, Afterthought conveys "the intense feeling of longing and desperation for someone who treats you as nothing more than an afterthought." New album Show the World What’s Underneath is out in May.

All Them Witches - Starting Line

All Them Witches are developing into band who defy both genre and expectations, and Starting Line is no exception. It mixes stoner riffs and psychedelia without reverting to stoner rock tropes or psychedelic clichés, and takes several unexpected twists and turns in getting where it's going. New album House Of Mirrors will arrive on May 29. “Everyone speaks his mind," says Charles Michael Parks, Jr. "We hadn’t released a new album in more than five years, so we definitely had quite a bit of experience to pull from, and we were more prepared than ever.”