I’m an old-school Star Wars geek and I just can’t get enough of these 12 Death Star-sized discounts in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Love Star Wars? Looking for some tasty discounts? Then the Amazon Big Spring Sale has you covered. Games, books, collectables and more
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Amazon's Big Spring Sale kicked-off last week and will run all the way through until Tuesday, March 31. We've already seen some brilliant savings on rock and metal t-shirts, a huge saving on a Rush box set, heavy discounts on Sony headphones and there's even a 74% saving on a NordVPN package which comes with an Amazon Gift Card worth $50.
But my head has been turned by a bunch of Star Wars merch that would struggle to fit into the Millennium Falcon's smuggling compartments.
I've been a fan of the films since I saw the original movie at the cinema back in the misty days of 1977 and I've picked out 12 of my favourite Star Wars-shaped discounts that have me salivating like a hungry Rancor.
There's collectables, video games, board games, books and more - just remember that the Big Spring Sale will be coming to an end in the next few hours - so stay on target and let the Force guide you to a nice deal.
Oh, and don't forget that Disney+ is home to the entire Star Wars universe so if you want to binge all the films and spin-offs, grab a subscription and settle down with a bucket of popcorn.
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Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
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