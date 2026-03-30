Amazon's Big Spring Sale kicked-off last week and will run all the way through until Tuesday, March 31. We've already seen some brilliant savings on rock and metal t-shirts, a huge saving on a Rush box set, heavy discounts on Sony headphones and there's even a 74% saving on a NordVPN package which comes with an Amazon Gift Card worth $50.

But my head has been turned by a bunch of Star Wars merch that would struggle to fit into the Millennium Falcon's smuggling compartments.

I've been a fan of the films since I saw the original movie at the cinema back in the misty days of 1977 and I've picked out 12 of my favourite Star Wars-shaped discounts that have me salivating like a hungry Rancor.

There's collectables, video games, board games, books and more - just remember that the Big Spring Sale will be coming to an end in the next few hours - so stay on target and let the Force guide you to a nice deal.

Oh, and don't forget that Disney+ is home to the entire Star Wars universe so if you want to binge all the films and spin-offs, grab a subscription and settle down with a bucket of popcorn.