It's the final day of Amazon's Spring Deal Days event in the UK and if you’re looking to buy a great-value record player to spin some excellent vinyl, there's money off two brilliant Audio-Technica turntables right now.

First up is 24% off the Audio-Technica ATLP60XBT - down from £199.99 to £152.99. The deal covers both the black and white versions of the wireless, belt-driven automatic turntable.

Next up is the silver edition of the Audio-Technica ATLP120XUSB, which is down 20% from £299.99 to £239. If the black colour variant is more your style, you can also pick one up with a discount as it's been reduced from £299.99 to £245 - that's 18% off the RRP.

Audio-Technica deals: Save up to 24% on the ATLP60BXT and 20% on the ATLP120XUSB

If you're quick, you can grab these Audio-Technica turntables on discount on the final day of Amazon's Spring Deal Days. The maximum 24% price drop on the ATLP60BXT brings the cost down from £199.99 to £152.99, while the 20% discount on the ATLP120XUSB means you’ll pay £239 instead of £299.99.

The name Audio-Technica is synonymous with listening quality – a fact that’s reflected by the many awards the Japanese company has picked up over the years. So I'm always excited when we see its products going for much less than the usual price. This Amazon Spring Deal Days sale sees not one but two record players going cheap – and both of them are very capable machines.

First up, there’s the ATLP60BXT - an entry-level turntable that not only looks sleek and stylish, but it delivers a satisfying user experience, too. It’s easy as pie to use, thanks to its fully automatic, belt-driven operation, while a choice of 33 ⅓ and 45rpm speeds enables you to switch from playing albums to singles without fuss.

An integral dual moving magnet phono cartridge with replaceable diamond stylus adds a touch of class to the turntable’s sonic performance, and there’s wireless capability, too, meaning you can easily hook it up to Bluetooth speakers or headphones. With a choice of black, white or gunmetal colourways, you should have no trouble blending this baby into your home set-up.

Sitting slightly higher up the price scale, the ATLP120XUSB has a broader set of features than its stablemate. It's included in our guide to the best Audio-Technica turntables for good reason. It's a manual, direct-drive turntable that offers three speeds (78rpm being added to the aforementioned two), adjustable dynamic anti-skate control; a professional anti-resonance, die-cast aluminium platter; and – as the name suggests – the ability to convert your records to digital files via USB. Again, there’s a choice of colours here, with both the black and the silver giving off a fun yet sophisticated vibe.

With just hour to go until Spring Deal Days is over, you'll have to be quick to grab these discounts - and don't forget to check out a number of vinyl storage discounts that are available in this year’s Spring Deal Days sale too.