The Hyena Kill announce new single and tour dates

The Hyena Kill have detailed plans of a brand new single, ‘Still Sick’.

The single, which is backed with Blisters, will be released on March 21.

Says vocalist Steven Dobb: “Both tracks were written very close together during a very prolific writing period for us. At the time we were experimenting with a more aggressive dirtier sound and feel.”

The Hyena Kill will also hit the road later this month as support to Coma. The duo have also confirmed two shows of their own in Manchester and London. See them at the following venues:

Feb 26 – Newcastle O2 Academy (with Coma) Feb 27 – Edinburgh Liquid Rooms (with Coma) Feb 28 – Aberdeen Tunnels (with Coma) Mar 01 – Glasgow Classic Grand (with Coma) Mar 21 – Manchester Soup Kitchen (single launch show) Mar 31 – London The Stiller (with Wicked Snakes)

For more information on the band, click here.