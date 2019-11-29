The best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals: great prices on the Echo Plus, Echo Studio, Echo Dot and more

If you were hoping that Black Friday might throw up some amazing bargains on the latest music gear, you won't be disappointed. We can confirm that there are some fantastic deals out there, with prices slashed on everything from speakers to headphones, turntables to vinyl records.

Amazon has got in on the act with some incredible discounts on its Echo range of smart speakers. These clever devices already offer plenty of bang for the buck, with fabulous sound quality, Alexa voice activation and - if you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited - access to 50 million songs. But with the retail giant lowering its prices for Black Friday, they're an absolute snip.

Amazon Echo Black Friday deals: what you should know

Amazon Echo products are sure to fly off the proverbial shelves this Black Friday, so it pays to be prepared. To help you decide whether you're making a significant saving, here are the recommended retail prices for the products we’ve featured in this article.

Amazon Echo Studio, £189.99/$199.99

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen), £139.99/$149.99

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen), £89.99/$99.99

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), £49.99/$49.99

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with clock, £59.99/$59.99

Amazon Echo Flex, £24.99/$24.99

Amazon Echo speakers: range highlights

The Echo range has something to suit every home and budget. If you're a big fan of music (and why else would you be reading Louder?), then the brand-new Amazon Echo Studio may be the one for you. Packing a 330-watt amp and a 24-bit DAC, this speaker delivers spacious 3D sound to enhance your listening, whether you're rocking out to the latest Tygers of Pan Tang album or watching a rockumentary via your Amazon Fire TV device. If you can manage to bag a discount on this brand new device for Black Friday then you're laughing.

Before the Echo Studio came along, the Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) was seen as top dog in the range, and with good reason. With 360-degree sound, Dolby Processing, a built-in Zigbee smart-home hub and a temperature sensor, this intelligent speaker is tailor-made for the modern music fan.

The Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) has long been recognised as one of the best sub-£100 speakers on the market. Its diminutive size belies its audio capabilities, with powerful bass combining with minimal distortion to give you a deeply satisfying listening experience.

Last but certainly not least is the Amazon Echo Dot. Sleek and discreet, this massive-selling musical puck offers all the Alexa-based functionality of its older siblings, but at a budget price. There's now even an option available with a built-in clock face.

