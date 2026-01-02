Long-awaited returns, new albums and tours, festival headliners, fresh faces… here are just 26 reasons to be cheerful in 2026.

Iron Maiden’s half-century party continues at Knebworth

Iron Maiden’s gig at the London Stadium was among the very finest shows of 2025. So why not do it all again, this time at a stately home in Hertfordshire on July 11, with hand-picked special guests The Darkness, The Hu, Airbourne and The Almighty? Why not indeed.

Metallica hit stadiums in the UK

Metallica extend their record-breaking M72 world tour into its fourth year with in-the-round performances at stadiums in Dublin, Glasgow, Cardiff and London. Support comes from Gojira, Pantera, Knocked Loose and Avatar. These will be very special shows indeed.

A Bruce Springsteen album

Last summer The Boss spoke to Rolling Stone. “I have a record finished,” he told them. “It’s a solo record… I would imagine it will come out in ’26 some time.” When asked to say something more about it, his reply was a firm: “No.”

Whisper it quietly: A new Rolling Stones album

It’s no secret that the Rolling Stones have been working on a follow-up to 2023’s acclaimed Hackney Diamonds. Details are scarce, but we have been led to believe that it will include more tracks featuring the playing of late drummer Charlie Watts, also some from their former bassist Bill Wyman and other cameos. Hopes for a 2026 European summer tour now look to have been dashed.

The return of Bon Jovi

Following the vocal problems then the much-publicised vocal-cord surgeries Jon Bon Jovi underwent, Bon Jovi (the band) have lined up a summer of festival appearances on both sides of the pond. The band’s army of fans have certainly kept the faith, so to speak, with a third and final show at Wembley Stadium added “due to exceptional demand”. Fingers crossed.

Bon Jovi: FOREVER TOUR | Live Nation UK - YouTube Watch On

Queen hologram?

Brian May has hinted that the original Queen line-up could be the subject of an ABBA Voyage-style hologram celebration. “It wouldn’t be just playing old footage or whatever,” the guitarist told The Big Issue. “It would be creating Queen as if we were creating it today.” Let’s not forget that Kiss also have similar plans to live on in avatar form following their farewell in New York in 2023.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Could Rush tour the UK?

None of us foresaw Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson getting the bug for touring as Rush again, especially with a relatively unknown drummer, Anika Nilles, in place of the late, great Neil Peart. However, appetite for shows by the Canadian trio has been phenomenal, and on what will be on the first Rush tour since 2015 they’ll play 58 shows across the US and Canada. And surely they have to play again in Europe and the UK?

That long-awaited Guns N’ Roses album?

It’s still only speculation – and we ask ourselves the question every year – but could 2026 see GN’R finally release a new album? They’ve teased with the unveiling of two songs – Nothin’ and Atlas – that were written for the now 18-year-old Chinese Democracy. And in October last year Slash told Rolling Stone: “It’s coming.” Hmm…

More Foo Fighters activity

The Foos have announced a pair of summer shows in Liverpool, and the title of a new album, Electric Skies, was leaked recently, but its projected release date of November came and went. Time will tell.

Sammy Hagar plays Van Halen songs in the UK

We hoped for it. And now Sammy Hagar is bringing his Best Of All Worlds show to the UK in the summer for four arena gigs, with a band including bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Kenny Aronoff. Expect a set that leans heavily on Van Halen classics, Hagar solo songs and material from his former band Montrose. “People deserve to hear that music,” says the Red Rocker. Bring it on!

Sammy & The Best of All Worlds Band Announce UK Arena Tour for July 2026 - YouTube Watch On

A New Black Crowes album

Having kept us waiting since 2009 for their 2024 comeback Happiness Bastards, The Black Crowes are not hanging around. Sources tell us Chris and Rich Robinson have a batch of new tracks all recorded and ready for release over the coming months. And ain’t that good news?!

Twisted Sister are back!

They said it would never happen (well, Dee Snider said it, anyway – quite loudly, as it happens). But this summer Snider and guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie ‘Fingers’ Ojeda are due to reunite on stage under the Twisted Sister name, their schedule including an appearance at the Steelhouse Festival in Wales. Now 70, following a health scare Snider called the band and said: “It’s a challenge to each of us to say: ‘Can we do it one more time?’”

Neil Young and his Chrome Hearts fly in

How implausible to think that the indefatigable Neil Young will be 80 years old when he arrives in the UK to perform at Heaton Park in Manchester on June 19. The ever-feisty Young and his band the Chrome Hearts have six British and Irish shows lined up, with Elvis Costello as support.

Journey announce ‘The Final Frontier’ tour

From February to July, the US melodic rock icons will say goodbye in 60 cities across North America and Canada. We’d like to think the band might also say goodbye to their British and Irish fans, but considering the cancellation of their most recent proposed visit, in 2024, also the long-running spat between Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain, we wouldn’t put our houses on it happening.

Def Leppard and Extreme join forces on the road

Following a 12-show residency in Las Vegas in February, Def Leppard are hooking up with their special guests from Boston to play UK arenas. “We’ll be bringing a brand new show that features some surprises as well as the classics,” promises Leppard’s Joe Elliott. A great night out awaits!

Def Leppard Live 2026 | Live Nation UK - YouTube Watch On

Megadeth bid farewel!

The trash-metal progenitors release their final studio album, Megadeth, on January 23, and band leader Dave Mustaine says the world tour to promote it could last as long as five years. The big-thinking Mustaine says that ideally, he’d like to sign off with a show on the Moon! “I think that will be a really fitting climax,” he tells our sister magazine Metal Hammer.

Are you ready for Ozzy – The Biopic?

Talking of biopics, as we just were, following the tragic death of Ozzy Osbourne in July, Polygram Entertainment have confirmed that the long-planned film about the life of the former Black Sabbath frontman is now taking shape. The project was first announced in 2021. According to reports, the makers are currently in negotiation with a favoured director.

Spinal Tap – over and out?

Hot on the heels of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, the long-anticipated sequel to the band’s iconic ‘mockumentary’, the fictional hard rock band wrap up their career with a concert movie shot at – where else? – Stonehenge. Spinal Tap At Stonehenge: The Final Finale includes cameos from, among others, Eric Clapton and Shania Twain.

The Damned celebrate 50 years of punk rock

The Damned play a special 50th anniversary gig at London’s Wembley Arena on April 11. They say: “We never thought we’d make it this far and neither did you, but you know we won’t disappoint.” Look out also for a cool covers album, Not Like Everybody Else, in tribute to former guitarist Brian James, who sadly passed at 74 back in March.

Jay Buchanan releases a solo album

Following his small part in last year’s Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, Rival Sons frontman Jay Buchanan steps away from the band to release his new solo album, Weapons Of Beauty, on February 6. “For months, I sequestered deep into the Mojave desert, alone, to write its songs,” reveals Buchanan.

Jay Buchanan - Caroline (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Guns N' Roses headline Download

As everyone surely knows, Guns N’ Roses, Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit are the top dogs at this year’s Download, which takes place at its traditional Donington Park home between June 10 and 14. Also on the usual extensive bill are Sepultura, Halestorm, Those Damn Crows, The Pretty Reckless, Mastodon, Mammoth, Bush and many, many more.

Smaller – yet equally important – festivals

As usual there’ll be an embarrassment of riches doing their stuff at the more intimate open-air gatherings that are a big part of the rock calendar. Judas Priest and Saxon are at Bloodstock (August 6-9); Uriah Heep, The Almighty and The Temperance Movement all head for Maid Of Stone (July 17-19); the bill for Steelhouse (July 24-24) includes Twisted Sister, The Temperance Movement and Reef; Europe, Magnum and Accept will all bowl up at Stonedead (August 29). There’s also Call Of The Wild, Firevolt, Nene Valley Rock Festival, Country 2 Country, ArcTanGent, 2000Trees, State Fayre and more.

Alter Bridge’s first ever ‘Blackbird Festival’!

At their inaugural Blackbird Festival at Cardiff Castle on June 27, Alter Bridge will be joined by Skindred, Bush and Cardinal Black. “We wanted to do something that truly celebrates our history and our fans,” says Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy. “The response to Blackbird Festival has been incredible.”

You want tours? You’ve got plenty

The year ahead is already packed with great attractions, with many more still to be announced. Look out for Deep Purple and Mammoth with Jayler, The Darkness back in arenas, Clutch, Evanescence, the double-header of Skunk Anansie and Garbage, Steve Hackett (with his Best Of Genesis And Solo), Marillion, Deftones, Yes, Kraftwerk, Joe Bonamassa at the RAH, Beth Hart, The Cure, Fairport Convention, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Pixies, Robert Jon & The Wreck, The Prodigy, Foreigner’s 50th anniversary, Europe celebrating forty years of The Final Countdown, and plenty more.

Lots and lots of new albums

Here’s a very small taster of what we can currently expect in 2026: all-new Europe, The Sheepdogs, Elton John, Massive Wagons, Anthrax, A Thousand Horses, Big Big Train, Shinedown, Jared James Nichols, Deep Purple, Saxon, Steven Wilson, Asia, Lita Ford, Skindred, Tyketto, Elles Bailey, Michael Monroe, Ministry, Rob Zombie, Airbourne, Accept, Demob Happy, Bywater Call and Koyo Bloom. Something for all tastes, then.

New and rising bands to watch out for

There are so many great new bands around, just take your pick. Some that we’ve got our eye on include Jayler, Tailgunner, Bad Nerves, Creeping Jean, Des Rocs, The Molotovs, James Bruner, Mother Vulture, De’Wayne, The Karma Effect, Kashus Culpepper, Preyrs, Kezia Gill, Young Gun Silver Fox, These New South Whales, Stephen Wilson Jr, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Hällas, Dan Byrne and Chez Kane.