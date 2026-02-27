Sleep Token, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Pulp & Turnstile among this year's Brit nominees - here's how you can watch the 2026 Brit Awards... no matter where you are
This weekend's ceremony from Manchester's Co-op Arena will be broadcast live - here's everything you need to know ahead of the big night
Date: Saturday, February 28
UK coverage: ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player from 8.15pm GMT
Watch from anywhere: Brits YouTube channel
This weekend's Brit Awards will take place at Manchester's Co-op Arena - the first time the show has ventured north of London in its 50 year history.
Jack Whitehall will host proceedings from 8.15pm GMT on Saturday, February 28 - and you'll be able to watch the evening unfold in a ceremony where artists including Sleep Token, Turnstile, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Pulp, The Last Dinner Party, CMAT, Tame Impala and Haim are all up for a variety of awards.
How to watch the Brit Awards 2026
- UK residents watch for free on ITVX, STV Player, ITV & STV
If you’re in the UK, you'll be able to watch the Brit Awards live in a variety of ways. You can watch directly through ITV or STV, but if you're away from your main TV, you'll also be able to experience the night on your tablet, computer or laptop via ITVX or STV Player.
The broadcast is set to get underway from 8.15pm GMT on Saturday evening.
How to watch the Brit Awards from anywhere
If you are going to be outside the UK and want to watch the 2026 Brit's, you're in luck, because the official Brit Awards YouTube channel will be streaming the awards show.
Of course, it might be more convenient for you to watch the main event through your ITVX or STV Player account, in which case you'll be able to do just that through a VPN.
Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the programme outside of the UK. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 73% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.
NordVPN: Save 73%, 30-day money-back guarantee
NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 72% off the usual price so you'll get it for an absolute steal.
How to use a VPN
1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you'll be outside the UK on holiday and want to watch the Brit Awards live, just select 'UK' from the list.
3. You're all set to watch the evening's musical entertainment live.
The background
Speaking to the official Brit's website about the decision to move this year's awards away from London to Manchester, BPI executive Dr Jo Twist OBE said: "At the heart of The Brit's is an amazing awards show that celebrates the brilliant breadth of British and international music that has resonated in British culture over the last year. But for the first time we are also pleased to be able to showcase Manchester's rich musical heritage that has shaped generations nationally and on the global stage.
"This program of events will connect with Manchester's communities and amplify The Brit's across the city region in a way that will create a lasting cultural impact."
Leader of Manchester City Council, Councillor Bev Craig added: “Music, culture, and creativity are a massive part of Manchester's DNA and together have played a significant role in the growth of the city and continue to do so - helping shape both what the city is today and what it will be tomorrow.
"We're known across the globe for our creativity and for our brilliant music scene, which is what makes Manchester and The Brit's such a fantastic fit for each other. Hosting the first-ever BRIT Awards to take place outside London is a really big deal. It's got the whole city buzzing, and showcases the growing success of our city and the opportunities we're creating for people."
2026 Brit Award nominations
Wolf Alice will be performing on the night alongside artists including Harry Styles, Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson, Rosalia, Sobre and Alex Warren.
Meanwhile, a number of rock and alternative acts have been shortlisted, including:
Group Of The Year
The Last Dinner Party
Pulp
Sleep Token
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Best alternative / rock act
Blood Orange
Lola Young
Sam Fender
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Album Of The Year
Wolf Alice: The Clearing
Dave: The Boy Who Played The Harp
Lily Allen: West End Girl
Olivia Dean: The Art Of Loving
Sam Fender: People Watching
International Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Chappell Roan
CMAT
Doechii
Lady Gaga
Rosalia
Sabrina Carpenter
Sombr
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator
International Group Of The Year
Turnstile
Tame Impala
Geese
Haim
Huntr/x, Ejae/Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami
Visit the official Brit Awards website for a full list of this year's nominees, or check out the video below.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
