Sleep Token, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Pulp & Turnstile among this year's Brit nominees - here's how you can watch the 2026 Brit Awards... no matter where you are

Sleep Token have been nominated in the Group Of The Year category at this year's Brit Awards

The Brit Awards 2025 Date: Saturday, February 28

UK coverage: ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player from 8.15pm GMT

Watch from anywhere: Brits YouTube channel

This weekend's Brit Awards will take place at Manchester's Co-op Arena - the first time the show has ventured north of London in its 50 year history.

Jack Whitehall will host proceedings from 8.15pm GMT on Saturday, February 28 - and you'll be able to watch the evening unfold in a ceremony where artists including Sleep Token, Turnstile, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Pulp, The Last Dinner Party, CMAT, Tame Impala and Haim are all up for a variety of awards.

How to watch the Brit Awards 2026

UK residents watch for free on ITVX, STV Player, ITV & STV

If you’re in the UK, you'll be able to watch the Brit Awards live in a variety of ways. You can watch directly through ITV or STV, but if you're away from your main TV, you'll also be able to experience the night on your tablet, computer or laptop via ITVX or STV Player.

The broadcast is set to get underway from 8.15pm GMT on Saturday evening.

How to watch the Brit Awards from anywhere

If you are going to be outside the UK and want to watch the 2026 Brit's, you're in luck, because the official Brit Awards YouTube channel will be streaming the awards show.

Of course, it might be more convenient for you to watch the main event through your ITVX or STV Player account, in which case you'll be able to do just that through a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the programme outside of the UK. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 73% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.

NordVPN: Save 73%, 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 72% off the usual price so you'll get it for an absolute steal.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you'll be outside the UK on holiday and want to watch the Brit Awards live, just select 'UK' from the list.

3. You're all set to watch the evening's musical entertainment live.

The background

Speaking to the official Brit's website about the decision to move this year's awards away from London to Manchester, BPI executive Dr Jo Twist OBE said: "At the heart of The Brit's is an amazing awards show that celebrates the brilliant breadth of British and international music that has resonated in British culture over the last year. But for the first time we are also pleased to be able to showcase Manchester's rich musical heritage that has shaped generations nationally and on the global stage.

"This program of events will connect with Manchester's communities and amplify The Brit's across the city region in a way that will create a lasting cultural impact."

Leader of Manchester City Council, Councillor Bev Craig added: “Music, culture, and creativity are a massive part of Manchester's DNA and together have played a significant role in the growth of the city and continue to do so - helping shape both what the city is today and what it will be tomorrow.



"We're known across the globe for our creativity and for our brilliant music scene, which is what makes Manchester and The Brit's such a fantastic fit for each other. Hosting the first-ever BRIT Awards to take place outside London is a really big deal. It's got the whole city buzzing, and showcases the growing success of our city and the opportunities we're creating for people."

2026 Brit Award nominations

Wolf Alice will be performing on the night alongside artists including Harry Styles, Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson, Rosalia, Sobre and Alex Warren.

Meanwhile, a number of rock and alternative acts have been shortlisted, including:

Group Of The Year

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Best alternative / rock act

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Album Of The Year

Wolf Alice: The Clearing

Dave: The Boy Who Played The Harp

Lily Allen: West End Girl

Olivia Dean: The Art Of Loving

Sam Fender: People Watching

International Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Rosalia

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International Group Of The Year

Turnstile

Tame Impala

Geese

Haim

Huntr/x, Ejae/Audrey Nuna/ Rei Ami

Visit the official Brit Awards website for a full list of this year's nominees, or check out the video below.