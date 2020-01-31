Tame Impala invite you to get Lost In Yesterday in new 70s-themed video

Tame Impala have released a video for the new track Lost In Yesterday.

The song debuted earlier this month, with the Terri Timely-directed shoot taking viewers back to a wedding reception in the 70s – complete with Kevin Parker and his backing band providing the entertainment for the evening.

Watch the video below.

Lost In Yesterday follows Posthumous Forgiveness, It Might Be Time and Borderline from the upcoming album The Show Rush, which will be released on February 14 through Fiction Records.

The track is described as “a deep dive into the addictive nature of nostalgia propelled by loopy, driving disco. An examination of time’s distorting effect on memories.”

A statement adds: “On Lost In Yesterday, Parker realises that even the most disdainful times can take on a rosy tinge the further they recede in the rearview.

"Looking back can be a tough habit to break, but the track’s compulsive bassline, sprinkles of electronic stardust and chorus catharsis ensure the focus is firmly on the future.”

Tame Impala will head out on a North American tour from March and will return to the UK on May 23 for a headline show at London’s Tower Hamlets – part of the All Points East event which runs from May 22-31.