Listen to Tame Impala’s multi-layered new track Posthumous Forgiveness

Tame Impala have released their new single titled Posthumous Forgiveness.

It’s the latest song taken from Kevin Parker’s upcoming album The Slow Rust, which will arrive on February 14 through Fiction Records.

Posthumous Forgiveness follows It Might Be Time and Borderline from the follow-up to 2015’s Currents, which both arrived earlier this year.

In May, Parker gave an The New York Times an insight into the new record, saying: “A lot of the songs carry this idea of time passing, of seeing your life flash before your eyes, being able to see clearly your life from this point onwards.

“I’m being swept by this notion of time passing. There’s something really intoxicating about it.”

The Slow Rush was recorded between Los Angeles and Parker’s studio in his hometown of Fremantle, Australia, and was produced and mixed by Parker.

The cover art was created in collaboration with photographer Neil Krug and features “a symbol of humanity all but swallowed whole by the surrounding environment, as though in the blink of an eye.”

Last month it was confirmed that Tame Impala would be one of the headline artists for next year’s All Points East in London.

The 10-day event will take place at Tower Hamlets on May 22 -31, with Parker set to take to the stage on May 23 – and it’ll be Tame Impala’s only UK show of 2020.