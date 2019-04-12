Listen to Tame Impala's upbeat new single Borderline

Tame Impala have shared a stream of their brand new single Borderline.

It follows the release of the track Patience which debuted last month to coincide with the announcement of Kevin Parker’s 2019 touring plans.

It was also Tame Impala’s first material since the 2015 album Currents.

Borderline is said to showcase “the flourishes of House-inspired instrumentation first seen on Patience,” with the song featuring “the lyrical introspection Parker has become known for, with an endlessly catchy internal call and response chorus.”

Along with the new song, Tame Impala have also added shows in London, Blackpool and Dublin to their 2019 itinerary.

They’ll play at London’s O2 Arena on June 8, Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom on June 24, and Dublin’s 3 Arena on June 25.

Find a full list of Tame impala’s upcoming live shows below.

Tame Impala 2019 tour dates

Apr 13: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 20: Indio Coachella, CA

May 02: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

May 03: Asheville Explore Asheville Arena, NC

May 05: Atlanta Shaky Knees Music Festival, GA

May 06: St. Augustine Amphitheater, FL

May 07: Miami Beach Fillmore at the Jackie Gleason Theater FL

May 11: Guadalajara Corona Capital Festival, Mexico

May 25: Boston Calling Festival, MA

May 31: Barcelona Primavera Festival, Spain

Jun 01: Paris We Love Green, France

Jun 05: Gothenburg Garden, Sweden

Jun 06: Aarhus NorthSide, Denmark

Jun 08: London O2 Arena, UK

Jun 21: Scheeßel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 22: Neuhausen ob eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 24: Blackpool Empress Ballroom, UK

Jun 25: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 26: Glastonbury, UK

Aug 01-04: Chicago Lollapalooza, IL

Aug 09: Helsinki Flow Festival, Finland

Aug 14: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 15: Rennes La Route Du Rock, France

Aug 16: Walibi Holland Lowlands Festival, Netherlands