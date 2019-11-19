Tame Impala to headline All Points East

Kevin Parker’s Tame Impala have been named as one of the headliners for next year’s All Points East in London.

The 10-day event will take place at Tower Hamlets on May 22 -31, with Parker set to take to the stage on May 23 – and it’ll be Tame Impala’s only UK show of 2020.

Also announced today for All Points East are: Caribou, Glass Animals, Whitney, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Holy Fuck.

All Points East will once again work with local charity the Tower Project which gives volunteer opportunities to young people with learning disabilities and autism on site at the festival.

Students at the nearby ELAM arts and music school will also receive educational and performance opportunities at the festival site, while All Points East are also committed to 100% renewable energy and are working towards eliminating single-use plastic.

Last month, Tame Impala announced that their new album The Slow Rush would be released on February 14 through Fiction Records. Parker marked the news by sharing the single It Might Be Time, which followed Borderline and Patience from earlier this year.

The Slow Rush was recorded between Los Angeles and Parker’s studio in his hometown of Fremantle, Australia, and was produced and mixed by Parker.