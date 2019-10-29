Tame Impala return with new single and album

Tame Impala have revealed that their new studio album will be out early next year.

The follow-up to 2015’s Currents is titled The Slow Rush and it’ll be released on February 14 through Fiction Records.

And to mark the news, main man Kevin Parker has shared the new single It Might Be Time, which follows Borderline and Patience which both arrived earlier this year.

In May, Parker gave an The New York Times an insight into the new record, saying: “A lot of the songs carry this idea of time passing, of seeing your life flash before your eyes, being able to see clearly your life from this point onwards.

“I’m being swept by this notion of time passing. There’s something really intoxicating about it.”

The Slow Rush was recorded between Los Angeles and Parker’s studio in his hometown of Fremantle, Australia, and was produced and mixed by Parker.

The cover art was created in collaboration with photographer Neil Krug and features “a symbol of humanity all but swallowed whole by the surrounding environment, as though in the blink of an eye.”

The Slow Rush is now available to pre-order, while a full tracklist will be revealed in due course.