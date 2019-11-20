Six more dates added to the Ian Anderson On Jethro Tull Tour

Earlier this month, Ian Anderson announced he’d head out on tour across England for a series of evenings of chat.

Billed as the Ian Anderson On Jethro Tull 2020 Tour, only three shows were originally announced – and Anderson has now added a further six dates. These will take place in Lincoln, Leeds, Buxton, London, Southend On Sea and Guildford.

The run of intimate shows will see Anderson talking about his career, the history of Jethro Tull, while Anderson will also answer questions from the audience. He'll also be joined onstage by guitarist Parish to play a few Tull songs.

Anderson says: “I’m looking forward to visiting some lesser played Tull songs and receiving some tricky questions from the audience!”

Tickets will go on sale direct from the venues on November 23.

As previously reported, Anderson will also hit the road on the Jethro Tull: The Prog Years tour in late 2020, where the band will play material from albums including Stand Up, Benefit, Aqualung, Thick As A Brick and A Passion Play.

Anderson said: “Dusting off many older progressive songs amongst my earliest attempts to experiment outside the blues repertoire we began with has proved hugely enjoyable.

“Along the way, over the last 50 years, there have been a good few pieces that still strongly resonate with me today on either a musical or lyrical level. Hopefully both.

“Some are really tricky to play – some might sound that way but fall under the fingers quite naturally, although the overall arrangements require feats of memory! Test my marbles – come to the party!”

Anderson will be joined onstage by bassist David Goodier, keyboardist John O'Hara, guitarist Parrish, who replaces Florian Ophale, and drummer Scott Hammond, while the shows will be enhanced by full scale video projection.

Ian Anderson On Jethro Tull 2020 Tour

Apr 04: Yeovil Westlands

Apr 21: Bristol St George's

Apr 22: Cheltenham Town Hall

May 03: Lincoln Drill Hall

May 04: Leeds City Varieties

May 05: Buxton Opera House

May 17: London Blackheath Halls

May 18: Southend On Sea Palace Theatre

May 19: May Guildford G Live

Ian Anderson and the Jethro Tull Band: The Prog Years Tour 2020

Sep 30: Aylesbury The Waterside

Oct 01: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Oct 03: Blackburn St George’s Hall

Oct 04: Perth Concert Hall

Oct 05: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Oct 06: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall

Oct 08: London Shepherd's Bush Empire

Oct 09: Brighton Dome

Oct 10: Poole Lighthouse

Oct 12: Reading Hexagon

Oct 13: Bath The Forum