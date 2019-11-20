Six more dates added to the Ian Anderson On Jethro Tull Tour

Earlier this month, Ian Anderson announced he’d head out on tour across England for a series of evenings of chat.
Billed as the Ian Anderson On Jethro Tull 2020 Tour, only three shows were originally announced – and Anderson has now added a further six dates. These will take place in Lincoln, Leeds, Buxton, London, Southend On Sea and Guildford.
The run of intimate shows will see Anderson talking about his career, the history of Jethro Tull, while Anderson will also answer questions from the audience. He'll also be joined onstage by guitarist Parish to play a few Tull songs.
Anderson says: “I’m looking forward to visiting some lesser played Tull songs and receiving some tricky questions from the audience!”
Tickets will go on sale direct from the venues on November 23.
As previously reported, Anderson will also hit the road on the Jethro Tull: The Prog Years tour in late 2020, where the band will play material from albums including Stand Up, Benefit, Aqualung, Thick As A Brick and A Passion Play.
Anderson said: “Dusting off many older progressive songs amongst my earliest attempts to experiment outside the blues repertoire we began with has proved hugely enjoyable.
“Along the way, over the last 50 years, there have been a good few pieces that still strongly resonate with me today on either a musical or lyrical level. Hopefully both.
“Some are really tricky to play – some might sound that way but fall under the fingers quite naturally, although the overall arrangements require feats of memory! Test my marbles – come to the party!”
Anderson will be joined onstage by bassist David Goodier, keyboardist John O'Hara, guitarist Parrish, who replaces Florian Ophale, and drummer Scott Hammond, while the shows will be enhanced by full scale video projection.
Ian Anderson On Jethro Tull 2020 Tour
Apr 04: Yeovil Westlands
Apr 21: Bristol St George's
Apr 22: Cheltenham Town Hall
May 03: Lincoln Drill Hall
May 04: Leeds City Varieties
May 05: Buxton Opera House
May 17: London Blackheath Halls
May 18: Southend On Sea Palace Theatre
May 19: May Guildford G Live
Ian Anderson and the Jethro Tull Band: The Prog Years Tour 2020
Sep 30: Aylesbury The Waterside
Oct 01: Leicester De Montfort Hall
Oct 03: Blackburn St George’s Hall
Oct 04: Perth Concert Hall
Oct 05: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre
Oct 06: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall
Oct 08: London Shepherd's Bush Empire
Oct 09: Brighton Dome
Oct 10: Poole Lighthouse
Oct 12: Reading Hexagon
Oct 13: Bath The Forum