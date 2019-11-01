Jethro Tull: The Prog Years Tour set for 2020

Ian Anderson and the Jethro Tull Band have announced an 11-date UK tour which will take place in 2020.

The Prog Years Tour will begin at The Waterside in Aylesbury on September 30 and wrap up at The Forum in Bath on October 13.

The tour will concentrate on Jethro Tull’s earlier material from albums including Stand Up, Benefit, Aqualung, Thick As A Brick and A Passion Play.

Anderson says: “Dusting off many older progressive songs amongst my earliest attempts to experiment outside the blues repertoire we began with has proved hugely enjoyable.

“Along the way, over the last 50 years, there have been a good few pieces that still strongly resonate with me today on either a musical or lyrical level. Hopefully both.

“Some are really tricky to play – some might sound that way but fall under the fingers quite naturally, although the overall arrangements require feats of memory! Test my marbles – come to the party!”

Anderson will be joined onstage by bassist David Goodier, keyboardist John O'Hara, guitarist Joe Parrish and drummer Scott Hammond, while the shows will be enhanced by full scale video projection.

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am on November 6.

Anderson has also announced a separate tour titled Ian Anderson On Jethro Tull, which will see the Tull frontman appear at a number of smaller venues across the country.

The intimate evenings of chat and archive footage will see Anderson talking about his career, the history of Jethro Tull, while Anderson will also answer questions from the audience.

He'll will be joined onstage by guitarist Parish to play a few Tull songs.

Only three dates have so far been confirmed, with further shows to be added in due course. Tickets will go on sale at the end of November on a date still to be finalised. Find further details below.

Ian Anderson and the Jethro Tull Band: The Prog Years Tour 2020

Sep 30: Aylesbury The Waterside

Oct 01: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Oct 03: Blackburn St George’s Hall

Oct 04: Perth Concert Hall

Oct 05: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Oct 06: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall

Oct 08: London Shepherd's Bush Empire

Oct 09: Brighton Dome

Oct 10: Poole Lighthouse

Oct 12: Reading Hexagon

Oct 13: Bath The Forum

Ian Anderson On Jethro Tull 2020 tour

Apr 20: Yeovil Westlands

Apr 21: Bristol St George's

Apr 22: Cheltenham Town Hall

Further dates will be revealed in due course