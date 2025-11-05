Yes announce 15-disc super deluxe edition of Tales From Topographic Oceans

Prog superstars Yes have announced a deluxe edition version of their much-maligned-but-actually-excellent 1973 double album Tales From Topographic Oceans.

The new edition, which will be released on February 6 via Rhino, includes 12 CDs, two vinyl LPs and a Blu-ray disc. The set contains a remastered version of the original album and remixed versions from Steven Wilson – including instrumental remixes – plus single edits, work-in-progress recordings and two albums of live recordings taped in Zürich and Manchester on the Tales From Topographic Oceans tour.

The live shows are unreleased, although the performance of the set-closing Ritual from Zürich in April 1974 previously saw the light of day on the album's 2016 reissue. Full tracklist below.

“As hard as it was, and it was hard, nobody wanted to bottle out of what we’d committed ourselves to do," Steve Howe told Prog in 2020. "We just knew we had a big landscape we could explore. Side one set the scene so much. It was showing that we wanted to use some themes but use them in different ways. It was quite plain what we were doing.

“By the time we got to the second side, I think we really wanted to go off somewhere else altogether if we could. There’s folky bits where I’m playing lute and we got very light and spry, which is its own dynamic. We could really stretch out and no less so than on side three, when most of the beginning is a stretch-out of some mad, really quite wacky ideas – some quite Stravinsky, some quite folky.

"With Leaves Of Green you get back to the roots of our music. There’s almost a Renaissance period that we play at the end of side three. To close, we had to do something that was going to be bigger than big. We felt that with what we had constructed we had a beautiful song, Nous Sommes Du Soleil, and there was a use of theme again that we did nicely I think."

The deluxe edition of Tales From Topographic Oceans is available to pre-order now. A limited run of 500 copies that includes a lithograph signed by cover artist Roger Dean is available from Rhino.

Yes: Tales From Topographic Oceans (Super Deluxe Edition) tracklist

CD Disc 1: Original Album Remastered

The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)

The Remembering (High The Memory)

CD Disc 2: Original Album Remastered

The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)

Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)

CD Disc 3: Steven Wilson 2026 Remixes

The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)

The Remembering (High The Memory)

CD Disc 4: Steven Wilson 2026 Remixes

The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)

Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)

CD Disc 5: Steven Wilson 2026 Instrumental Mixes

The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)

The Remembering (High The Memory)

CD Disc 6: Steven Wilson 2026 Instrumental Mixes

The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)

Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)

CD Disc 7: Rarities

The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn) – Single Edit

The Reembering (High The Memory) – Single Edit

The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun) – Single Edit

Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil) – Single Edit 1

Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil) – Single Edit 2

The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn) – Version 1

The Remembering (High The Memory) – In Progress

The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun) – In Progress

CD Disc 8: Rarities

The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn) – In Progress *

The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun) – In Progress 2 *

The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn) – In Progress 2 *

CD Disc 9: Rarities

The Remembering (High The Memory) – In Progress 2 *

Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil) – In Progress *

The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn) – Version 2

CD Disc 10: Live 1973

Live at Free Trade Hall, Manchester, England (11/28/73)

The Remembering (High The Memory) *

The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun) *

Live at Capitol Theatre, Cardiff, Wales (12/1/73)

The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun) *

Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil) *

CD Disc 11: Live at Hallenstadion Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland (4/21/74)

And You And I *

Cord Of Life

Eclipse

III. The Preacher The Teacher

IV. Apocalypse

Close To The Edge *

The Solid Time Of Change

Total Mass Retain

III. I Get Up I Get Down

IV. Seasons Of Man

The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn) *

CD Disc 12: Live at Hallenstadion Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland (4/21/74)

The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun) *

Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)

Blu-ray

2026 Dolby Atmos Mix

2026 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA

2026 Stereo Remix

2026 Stereo Remaster

2026 Instrumental Mix

LP 1: Original Album Remastered

The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)

The Remembering (High The Memory)

LP 2: Original Album Remastered

The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)

Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)

* Previously Unreleased