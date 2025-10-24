Martin Barre announces UK book tour dates for November and December
Former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre will release his autobiography, A Trick Of The Memory: The Autobiography Of Jethro Tull’s Guitarist, in November
Former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre has announced dates for his book tour of the UK for November and December.
Last week Barre announced that he would publish his autobiography, A Trick Of The Memory: The Autobiography Of Jethro Tull’s Guitarist, through McNidder & Grace on November 6.
At the same time, it was announced that Barre would also be appearing at Louder Than Words literary festival in Manchester on November 16 and would be undertaking book signings in bookshops. These dates will feature a mixture of talk and music, followed by the book signings.
A Trick Of The Memory: The Autobiography Of Jethro Tull’s Guitarist traces Barre's musical journey from early days in Birmingham, playing flute and saxophone before discovering his true voice on guitar, through worldwide tours and classic albums with Jethro Tull and includes 16 pages of colour photographs.
You can see the full list of dates and times below.
Martin Barre's A Trick Of The Memory book tour dates
Nov 9: Glasgow Mitchell Library (Aye Write Festival) - 7.45pm
Nov 14: Hull Wrecking Ball - 8pm
Nov 16: Manchester Louder Than Words Festival - 2.15pm
Nov 17: Liverpool British Music Experience - 7.30pm
Nov 25: Sherbourne Winstone's Bookshop - 7pm
Dec 1: Leeds Waterstones - 7pm
Dec 10: London Rough Trade Denmark Street - 6.30pm
Dec 11: Pontefract Cat Club - 7.30pm
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.