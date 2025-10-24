Martin Barre announces UK book tour dates for November and December

Former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre has announced dates for his book tour of the UK for November and December.

Last week Barre announced that he would publish his autobiography, A Trick Of The Memory: The Autobiography Of Jethro Tull’s Guitarist, through McNidder & Grace on November 6.

At the same time, it was announced that Barre would also be appearing at Louder Than Words literary festival in Manchester on November 16 and would be undertaking book signings in bookshops. These dates will feature a mixture of talk and music, followed by the book signings.

A Trick Of The Memory: The Autobiography Of Jethro Tull’s Guitarist traces Barre's musical journey from early days in Birmingham, playing flute and saxophone before discovering his true voice on guitar, through worldwide tours and classic albums with Jethro Tull and includes 16 pages of colour photographs.

You can see the full list of dates and times below.

Nov 9: Glasgow Mitchell Library (Aye Write Festival) - 7.45pm

Nov 14: Hull Wrecking Ball - 8pm

Nov 16: Manchester Louder Than Words Festival - 2.15pm

Nov 17: Liverpool British Music Experience - 7.30pm

Nov 25: Sherbourne Winstone's Bookshop - 7pm

Dec 1: Leeds Waterstones - 7pm

Dec 10: London Rough Trade Denmark Street - 6.30pm

Dec 11: Pontefract Cat Club - 7.30pm

(Image credit: Press)