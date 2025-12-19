Jon Anderson shares video for Time Has Come as he announces new reissues

Former Yes singer Jon Anderson has announced that his solo albums Earth Mother Earth and Survival & Other Stories will be reissued through Frontiers Records in March. He has also shared a new video for Time Has Come from the former album.

The albums will be released on coloured vinyl, green for Earth Mother Earth and gold marble vinyl for Survival & Other Stories, as well as CD and digital downloads.

Earth Mother Earth was released in 1997, and was the second consecutive project Anderson recorded with his second wife, Jane Luttenburger, following the Celtic-flavoured The Promise Ring, earlier that year.

For his fourteenth solo album, Survival & Other Stories, Anderson invited collaborations on MP3 format from musicians which he then used as the basis for songs on the album.

Both albums will be released through Frontiers, who have released Anderson's recent True album, and the live release Live - Perpetual Change, both recorded with The Band Geeks, on March 27.

Vinyl copies of both titles are available for pre-order now as part of the Record Store Day Essentials Program.

