Former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre to release autobiography in November

Former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre is to publish his autobiography, A Trick of The Memory: The Autobiography Of Jethro Tull’s Guitarist, through McNidder & Grace on November 6.

Barre needs little introduction to prog fans, having been the guitarist in Tull for over 40 years, from 1968 to 2012. In A Trick of The Memory: The Autobiography Of Jethro Tull’s Guitarist Barre offers candid reflections on life on the road, the highs and lows of the music industry, and the creativity behind some of rock’s most memorable moments.

The hardback book traces his musical journey from early days in Birmingham, playing flute and saxophone before discovering his true voice on guitar, through worldwide tours and classic albums with Jethro Tull and includes 16 pages of colour photographs.

"The story of Martin Barre's musical journey, from his early days in Birmingham to achieving global success with Jethro Tull and as a solo artist, is one we have long anticipated," says Pat Kent, founder of Facebook's Jethro Tull Group.

Barre will tour the UK with his An Acoustic Evening With Martin Barre And Friends show throughout December and take his A Brief History Of Tull show around Europe in April. You can see a full list of dates and ticket details below.

Barre will also be appearing at Louder Than Words literary festival in Manchester on November 16 and will also be undertaking book signings in bookshops, details of which are to be confirmed.

(Image credit: McNidder & Grace)

An Acoustic Evening With Martin Barre And Friends

Nov 6: Alnwick Playhouse

Nov 7: Lytham St. Annes Lowther Pavilion

Nov 8: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms

Nov 10: Barnoldswick Arts Centre

Nov 11: Barnoldswick Arts Centre

Nov 12: Barnoldswick Arts Centre

Nov 18: Shrewsbury Theatre Seven

Nov 20: Exeter Phoenix

Nov 21: London Bush Hall

Nov 27: Stourbridge Town Hall

Nov 28: Shoreham By Sea Ropetackle Arts Centre

Nov 29: Southampton The 1865

A Brief History Of Tull

Apr 7: NOR Oslo Herr Neilsen

Apr 8: NOR Oslo Herr Neilsen

Apr 10: SWE Gothenberg Musikens Hus

Apr 11: DEN Copenhagen Hotel Cecil

Apr 14: GER Bonn Harmonie

Apr 15: GER Isernhagen Blues Garage

Apr 16: GER Dortmnd Das Piano

Apr 17: NED Sneek Het Bolwerk

Apr 18: NED Bergen op Zoom Gebouw-T

Apr 19: NED Helmond Cacaokade

Apr 20: BEL Veviers Spirit Of 66

Get tickets.