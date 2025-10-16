Former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre to release autobiography in November
Martin Barre will be touring the UK in December and in Europe throughout April
Former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre is to publish his autobiography, A Trick of The Memory: The Autobiography Of Jethro Tull’s Guitarist, through McNidder & Grace on November 6.
Barre needs little introduction to prog fans, having been the guitarist in Tull for over 40 years, from 1968 to 2012. In A Trick of The Memory: The Autobiography Of Jethro Tull’s Guitarist Barre offers candid reflections on life on the road, the highs and lows of the music industry, and the creativity behind some of rock’s most memorable moments.
The hardback book traces his musical journey from early days in Birmingham, playing flute and saxophone before discovering his true voice on guitar, through worldwide tours and classic albums with Jethro Tull and includes 16 pages of colour photographs.
"The story of Martin Barre's musical journey, from his early days in Birmingham to achieving global success with Jethro Tull and as a solo artist, is one we have long anticipated," says Pat Kent, founder of Facebook's Jethro Tull Group.
Barre will tour the UK with his An Acoustic Evening With Martin Barre And Friends show throughout December and take his A Brief History Of Tull show around Europe in April. You can see a full list of dates and ticket details below.
Barre will also be appearing at Louder Than Words literary festival in Manchester on November 16 and will also be undertaking book signings in bookshops, details of which are to be confirmed.
Martin Barre UK and EU tour dates
An Acoustic Evening With Martin Barre And Friends
Nov 6: Alnwick Playhouse
Nov 7: Lytham St. Annes Lowther Pavilion
Nov 8: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms
Nov 10: Barnoldswick Arts Centre
Nov 11: Barnoldswick Arts Centre
Nov 12: Barnoldswick Arts Centre
Nov 18: Shrewsbury Theatre Seven
Nov 20: Exeter Phoenix
Nov 21: London Bush Hall
Nov 27: Stourbridge Town Hall
Nov 28: Shoreham By Sea Ropetackle Arts Centre
Nov 29: Southampton The 1865
A Brief History Of Tull
Apr 7: NOR Oslo Herr Neilsen
Apr 8: NOR Oslo Herr Neilsen
Apr 10: SWE Gothenberg Musikens Hus
Apr 11: DEN Copenhagen Hotel Cecil
Apr 14: GER Bonn Harmonie
Apr 15: GER Isernhagen Blues Garage
Apr 16: GER Dortmnd Das Piano
Apr 17: NED Sneek Het Bolwerk
Apr 18: NED Bergen op Zoom Gebouw-T
Apr 19: NED Helmond Cacaokade
Apr 20: BEL Veviers Spirit Of 66
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
