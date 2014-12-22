NOFX to play UK

NOFX have confirmed a four-date UK tour for June and July next year, with support from Alkaline Trio.

Fat Mike and co will play Birmingham, Newcastle, Leeds and London, with special guests to be announced. Tickets go on sale at 9am on January 9 via Ticketweb, with an O2 presale 48 hours earlier.

Fat Mike recently announced plans for a punk musical called Home Street Home, accompanied by a 18-track soundtrack album to be launched in February.

He said: “Ever since I saw Rocky Horror when I was eight I’ve been intrigued by musicals. Well, not all musicals – just ones that break the mould. This is fucking fun!”

NOFX, Alkaline Trio and guests

Jun 27: Birmingham O2 Academy

Jun 30: Newcastle O2 Academy

Jul 03: Leeds O2 Academy

Jul 04: Brixton O2 Academy