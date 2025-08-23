Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor has paid tribute to late ex-bandmate Brent Hinds at the band’s first show since Hinds’ death.

Dailor stepped out from behind his drumkit at the end of Mastodon’s set at the Alaska State Fair on Friday, August 22 to speak emotionally about his former colleague as the screens behind him showed a picture of Hinds.

The drummer said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth): "We lost somebody very special to us yesterday. Brent Hinds, 25 years with us as our guitar player, one of the most creative, beautiful people that we've ever come across in this world, tragically left us. Very, very unfortunate.

“We loved him so, so, so very much. And we had the ups and downs of a 25-year relationship. You know what I mean? It's not always perfect, it’s not always amazing, but we were brothers to the end. And we really loved each other and we made a lot, a lot of very beautiful music together. And I think that that’s gonna stand the test of time, evidenced by you people here tonight.

“So we will continue to play Brent’s beautiful, beautiful music that he helped us make, that we formed this band together and traveled the world together, slept in a van together, laid our heads down on beds of fucking kitty litter, got way too drunk to remember anything the next day about a thousand, million times over and over again with the love that we shared and the beauty, all the audiences that we played, for all the stages we stepped on.

"I don't know. We're just at a loss for words. We're absolutely devastated and crushed to lose him and to be able to never have him back again. But you guys made it okay for us to come on stage and do this tonight. So that was for fucking Brent, okay?! Thank you guys so much.”

Hinds was killed when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV whose driver failed to yield before pulling out of a turning. He was 51.

Mastodon released a statement about Hinds shortly after his death was announced: “We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident.

“We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many.

“Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.

"RIP Brent."

Several other bands and musicians paid tribute to Hinds, including Queens Of The Stone Age, Zakk Wylde, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Opeth frontman Mikael Akerfeldt and Garbage’s Shirley Manson.

Brann Dailor talks Brent Hinds at the Alaska State Fair - YouTube Watch On