New Tim Bowness album release put back to August

Tim Bowness has had to move the release of his upcoming album Butterfly Mind from June 17 back to August 5 due to "logistical issues associated with the shipment of the new album". The album is being released through InsideOut Music.

Butterfly MInd, Bowness’ seventh solo album - his sixth for InsideOutMusic/Sony, has been produced in conjunction with long-time collaborator Brian Hulse, and mixed and mastered by Steven Wilson.

The new album features a rhythm section of Richard Jupp (ex-Elbow) and Nick Beggs alongside an impressive guest list including Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Dave Formula (Magazine), Peter Hammill (Van der Graaf Generator), Gregory Spawton (Big Big Train), Stephen W Tayler (Kate Bush) and, marking his first studio work with Tim for nearly three decades, former No-Man violinist Ben Coleman.

Bowness has already released videos for Always The Stranger and Dark Nevada Dreams.

Butterfly Mind will be available as a limited two CD edition (including alternative mixes and outtakes), as well as a limited edition 180g LP+CD featuring a striking die-cut artwork by Carl Glover. Burning Shed have also have an exclusive green vinyl edition.

Pre-order Butterfly Mind.