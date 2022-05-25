New Tim Bowness album release put back to August

"Shipment issues" delay Tim Bowness' upcoming Butterfly Mind album from June to August

Tim Bowness
Tim Bowness has had to move the release of his upcoming album Butterfly Mind from June 17 back to August 5 due to "logistical issues associated with the shipment of the new album". The album is being released through InsideOut Music.

Butterfly MInd, Bowness’ seventh solo album - his sixth for InsideOutMusic/Sony, has been produced in conjunction with long-time collaborator Brian Hulse, and mixed and mastered by Steven Wilson.

The new album features a rhythm section of Richard Jupp (ex-Elbow) and Nick Beggs alongside an impressive guest list including Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Dave Formula (Magazine), Peter Hammill (Van der Graaf Generator), Gregory Spawton (Big Big Train), Stephen W Tayler (Kate Bush) and, marking his first studio work with Tim for nearly three decades, former No-Man violinist Ben Coleman. 

Bowness has already released videos for Always The Stranger and Dark Nevada Dreams.

Butterfly Mind will be available as a limited two CD edition (including alternative mixes and outtakes), as well as a limited edition 180g LP+CD featuring a striking die-cut artwork by Carl Glover. Burning Shed have also have an exclusive green vinyl edition.

