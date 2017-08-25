Steven Wilson: Everything You Need To Know

Steven Wilson is back in the charts again. The mainstream of course, is surprised. (“Who is this fella we’ve never heard of, getting in to OUR charts without OUR permission? I mean, he hasn’t been on the cover of the NME, Q or Rolling Stone and I just asked Nick Grimshaw and he says he doesn’t have a scooby either…”)
Meanwhile, we’ve been writing about him and his many and varied projects for years. Below is a collection of Steven Wilson stuff from over the years. If you’re new to him, enjoy. If you’re an old hand, there’s probably stiff a load of stuff you should read.
The changing man: Has Steven Wilson ditched prog for pop?
We went record shopping with Steven Wilson and this is what happened
Why Steven Wilson is a musical genius
Steven Wilson: "I have a strong personality and I don’t need to hide it anymore"
A question of balance: Steven Wilson and Aviv Geffen's Blackfield is back
Steven Wilson: In Praise of Nine Inch Nails' The Fragile
Steven Wilson and Richard Barbieri on the magic of Porcupine Tree
Steven Wilson: "Why I Love Rush's Hemispheres"
Steven Wilson: I remind fans I'm just an idiot
Steven Wilson: I Can't Emphasise How Much I Learned Working With King Crimson
Critics' Choice 2015 - Steven Wilson
And Steven Wilson's Favourite Prog Artist Is...
Video Exclusive: Steven Wilson Talks About Hitting The Road
Video Exclusive: Steven Wilson On Solo vs Porcupine Tree
Video Exclusive: Steven Wilson On The Story Behind Perfect Life
Steven Wilson: The Power Behind Porcupine Tree
Video Exclusive: Steven Wilson On Hand. Cannot. Erase.
Steven Wilson - To The Bone album review
Steven Wilson: Live At the RAH (Part 1)
STEVEN WILSON: LIVE AT THE RAH (PART 2)
Porcupine Tree: Octane Twisted
Blackfield - Blackfield V album review