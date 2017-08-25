Trending

Steven Wilson: Everything You Need To Know

By Features  

The collected stories from the TeamRock Archive

Steve Wilson everything you need to know

Steven Wilson is back in the charts again. The mainstream of course, is surprised. (“Who is this fella we’ve never heard of, getting in to OUR charts without OUR permission? I mean, he hasn’t been on the cover of the NME, Q or Rolling Stone and I just asked Nick Grimshaw and he says he doesn’t have a scooby either…”)

Meanwhile, we’ve been writing about him and his many and varied projects for years. Below is a collection of Steven Wilson stuff from over the years. If you’re new to him, enjoy. If you’re an old hand, there’s probably stiff a load of stuff you should read.

The changing man: Has Steven Wilson ditched prog for pop?

We went record shopping with Steven Wilson and this is what happened

Why Steven Wilson is a musical genius

Steven Wilson: "I have a strong personality and I don’t need to hide it anymore"

A question of balance: Steven Wilson and Aviv Geffen's Blackfield is back

Steven Wilson: In Praise of Nine Inch Nails' The Fragile

Steven Wilson and Richard Barbieri on the magic of Porcupine Tree

Steven Wilson: "Why I Love Rush's Hemispheres"

Steven Wilson: I remind fans I'm just an idiot

Steven Wilson: I Can't Emphasise How Much I Learned Working With King Crimson

Steven Wilson: Time Flies...

Critics' Choice 2015 - Steven Wilson

And Steven Wilson's Favourite Prog Artist Is...

Video Exclusive: Steven Wilson Talks About Hitting The Road

Video Exclusive: Steven Wilson On Solo vs Porcupine Tree

Q&A: Steven Wilson

Video Exclusive: Steven Wilson On The Story Behind Perfect Life

Steven Wilson: The Power Behind Porcupine Tree

Video Exclusive: Steven Wilson On Hand. Cannot. Erase.

Steven Wilson - To The Bone album review

Steven Wilson - To The Bone album review

Steven Wilson: 4 1/2

Steven Wilson: Time Flies...

Steven Wilson: 4 1⁄2

Steven Wilson: Live At the RAH (Part 1)

STEVEN WILSON: LIVE AT THE RAH (PART 2)

Steven Wilson: Transience

Steven Wilson: Transience

Porcupine Tree: Octane Twisted

Blackfield - Blackfield V album review

Blackfield: Blackfield IV

Blackfield: