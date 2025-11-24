Former ELO bassist Michael de Alberquerque to have second solo album, Stalking The Sleeper, reissued in January
Michael de Alberquerque's solo albums are being reissued through the Think Like A Key label
Former ELO bassist Michael de Alberquerque is to have his second solo album, Stalking The Sleeper, reissued through Think Like A Key Music on January 23.
Originally released in 1976, the album was the follow-up to his 1973 debut solo release, We May Be Cattle But We've All Got Names, which was reissued last year, as well as First Wind, his 1971 jazz-fusion collaboration with percussionist Frank Ricotti, which was reissued earlier this year.
De Alberquerque was bassist for ELO from 1972 to 1974, featuring on ELO 2, On the Third Day, The Night The Light Went On in Long Beach and some of Eldorado. Stalking The Sleeper was recorded at London's Morgan Studios with musicians including Ricotti, Ollie Halsall, Mike Moran, and Barry Morgan. The album captures de Albuquerque at his most distinctive, combining refined songwriting, jazz-inflected arrangements, and soulful British pop sensibility.
This first-ever expanded edition reissue features new liner notes, bonus tracks, and a limited-edition deluxe CD with OBI-strip packaging.
Pre-order Stalking The Sleeper.
Michael de Alberquerque: Stalking The Sleeper
1. I Gotta Woman
2. Stalking The Sleeper
3. Patience Cousin!
4. The Wreckers
5. Say What You Want
6. Just Your Love
7. Walking Out On Sunny Street
8. Tonight On The Highway
9. Silent Love
10. See You In My Pillow
11. Home To Tea
12. Outside In The Rain (Demo)
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
