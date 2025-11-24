Former ELO bassist Michael de Alberquerque to have second solo album, Stalking The Sleeper, reissued in January

Former ELO bassist Michael de Alberquerque is to have his second solo album, Stalking The Sleeper, reissued through Think Like A Key Music on January 23.

Originally released in 1976, the album was the follow-up to his 1973 debut solo release, We May Be Cattle But We've All Got Names, which was reissued last year, as well as First Wind, his 1971 jazz-fusion collaboration with percussionist Frank Ricotti, which was reissued earlier this year.

De Alberquerque was bassist for ELO from 1972 to 1974, featuring on ELO 2, On the Third Day, The Night The Light Went On in Long Beach and some of Eldorado. Stalking The Sleeper was recorded at London's Morgan Studios with musicians including Ricotti, Ollie Halsall, Mike Moran, and Barry Morgan. The album captures de Albuquerque at his most distinctive, combining refined songwriting, jazz-inflected arrangements, and soulful British pop sensibility.

This first-ever expanded edition reissue features new liner notes, bonus tracks, and a limited-edition deluxe CD with OBI-strip packaging.

Pre-order Stalking The Sleeper.

(Image credit: Think Like A Key Music)

Michael de Alberquerque: Stalking The Sleeper

1. I Gotta Woman

2. Stalking The Sleeper

3. Patience Cousin!

4. The Wreckers

5. Say What You Want

6. Just Your Love

7. Walking Out On Sunny Street

8. Tonight On The Highway

9. Silent Love

10. See You In My Pillow

11. Home To Tea

12. Outside In The Rain (Demo)